STATE COLLEGE — Penn State offensive lineman Landon Tengwall will be sidelined for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery, Penn State coach James Franklin announced on Tuesday.
“Landon did have surgery and will be out for the remainder of the year,” Franklin said.
Tengwall, a left guard, sustained an undisclosed injury during pregame warmups on Oct. 15 at Michigan. The redshirt freshman started five games this season, and his contributions on the offensive line helped the Nittany Lions to a 5-0 start behind a resurgent ground game.
He and the offensive line earned accolades at the Nittany Lions coaching staff’s Offensive Player of the Game following Penn State’s 41-12 win against Auburn on Sept. 17. The Nittany Lions posted 245 yards rushing against the Tigers.
Tengwall redshirted in 2021 after playing in three games.
A former 5-star, 247Sports-ranked prospect out of Good Counsel in Olney, Md., Tengwall arrived at Penn State as one of the most decorated offensive linemen of Franklin’s tenure.
“Landon seems like he’s been a part of our program forever,” Franklin said. “He’s looked just like he looks now since like the third grade when he first started coming to camp at Penn State. He made it pretty obvious that this was where he always wanted to be. He was great during the recruiting process. He was high production and low maintenance… He’s been productive. You think about him, he’s started and played well at guard, well enough for us to win. He’s started at played at tackle well enough for us to win.”
Grad transfer Hunter Nourzad has started the past four games at the position in Tengwall’s absence. On Tuesday morning, Nourzad announced his return to Penn State for the 2023 season. He joined the program last offseason as a Cornell transfer.
Franklin said he and Nourzad discussed the decision on Monday
“Just looking at everything, I just really wanted to come back,” Nourzad said of his decision. “I don’t want to have any regrets. College football is super fun. It’s a bunch of people’s dreams to do what I get to do… It was kind of easy.”
Penn State’s depth on its offensive line could be tested even further as tackle Olu Fashanu missed last week’s contest against Indiana after being injured on Oct. 29 against Ohio State. Franklin on Tuesday said Fashanu was “week to week.”
The Nittany Lions have also been without starting left tackle Caedan Wallace for the past two weeks. Bryce Effner and Drew Shelton logged starts in recent weeks as the unit navigates the late-season ailments.
Penn State coaches have made a point of getting younger and untested players into games all year to circumvent just what the offensive line is experiencing with three games left in the regular season. To this point, the strategy has proven beneficial.
“I think it’s been good, but obviously, it’s been needed, as well,” Franklin said when discussing his depth-building efforts this year. “I think that’s also a major differentiator in college football, is depth, because you know you’re going to deal with it – everybody is – and your second-line players and your third-line players better be good enough to win in the Big Ten and beyond.”
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
