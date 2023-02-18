Sharon 4th grade girls basketball team

The Sharon fourth grade girls basketball team won the Hubbard Rebounders Tournament on Sunday. Team members from left, front row: Dyna Wilson, Miracle Jennings, Yorel Hammonds, Lyna Wilson, Scarlet Herster and Draya Grannison. Middle row: Ava Ford, Sophie Nespor, Ra’Miah Dessaw, Gia Coleman, Samara Abrams and Chloe Torr. Back row: Coach Katie Songer and head coach PJ Torr. Missing from photo: Teriah Jackson and Ariel Porterfield.

 Contributed

The Sharon fourth grade girls basketball team won the Hubbard Rebounders Tournament on Sunday.

The Tigers went undefeated. They beat Girard in overtime in the championship, 19-17.

Team members are Dyna Wilson, Miracle Jennings, Yorel Hammonds, Lyna Wilson, Scarlet Herster, Draya Grannison, Ava Ford, Sophie Nespor, Ra’Miah Dessaw, Gia Coleman, Samara Abrams, Chloe Torr, Teriah Jackson, and Ariel Porterfield.

Head coach is PJ Torr and assistant coach is Katie Songer.

 

