The Sharon fourth grade girls basketball team won the Hubbard Rebounders Tournament on Sunday.
The Tigers went undefeated. They beat Girard in overtime in the championship, 19-17.
Team members are Dyna Wilson, Miracle Jennings, Yorel Hammonds, Lyna Wilson, Scarlet Herster, Draya Grannison, Ava Ford, Sophie Nespor, Ra’Miah Dessaw, Gia Coleman, Samara Abrams, Chloe Torr, Teriah Jackson, and Ariel Porterfield.
Head coach is PJ Torr and assistant coach is Katie Songer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.