Sharon 6th grade basketball team

The Sharon 6th grade basketball team poses for a photo after beating Seneca Valley in the championship game of the Poland, Ohio, Tournament recently. Front row, left to right: Liam Paoletta, Maurice Moore Jr., and Lathon Simms. Back row: Traevon Taylor, Cash Davis, Bryce Bodien, Lai’on Lampkins-Tally, and Michael Chapman. Missing from photo are Carter Fertig and Marvel Hammonds.

 Contributed

The Sharon 6th grade basketball team recently beat Seneca Valley in the championship game of the Poland, Ohio, Tournament.

Sharon went undefeated in the tourney.

Team members are Liam Paoletta, Maurice Moore Jr., Lathon Simms, Traevon Taylor, Cash Davis, Bryce Bodien, Lai’on Lampkins-Tally, Michael Chapman, Carter Fertig and Marvel Hammonds.

The team is coached Earl Chapman and Marc Paoletta.

The team will next compete in a tournament in Hubbard, Ohio.

