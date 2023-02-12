The Sharon 6th grade basketball team recently beat Seneca Valley in the championship game of the Poland, Ohio, Tournament.
Sharon went undefeated in the tourney.
Team members are Liam Paoletta, Maurice Moore Jr., Lathon Simms, Traevon Taylor, Cash Davis, Bryce Bodien, Lai’on Lampkins-Tally, Michael Chapman, Carter Fertig and Marvel Hammonds.
The team is coached Earl Chapman and Marc Paoletta.
The team will next compete in a tournament in Hubbard, Ohio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.