The Sharon 6th grade basketball team poses for a photo after beating Seneca Valley in the championship game of the Poland, Ohio, Tournament recently. Front row, left to right: Liam Paoletta, Maurice Moore Jr., and Lathon Simms. Back row: Traevon Taylor, Cash Davis, Bryce Bodien, Lai’on Lampkins-Tally, and Michael Chapman. Missing from photo are Carter Fertig and Marvel Hammonds.