Sharon poses after winning the Tri County Middle School Summer Baseball League championship. Front row, left to right: Marco Zajac, Coen Fertig, Gha’Fir Lampkins, and Brennan Bodien. Standing: Donovan Parker, Brock Ondo, Sunny Puga, Apollo Alfonsi, Logan Perks, and Seth Richards. Manager is Greg Fertig and assistant coaches are Jake Zajac and Brian Hoovler. Missing from photo is Ethan Englemore and Ian Fisher.