Arica Christman Behrend Hall of Fame

Arica Christman, a Sharon High graduate, is pictured at the Penn State Behrend Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony last month.

 Contributed

Sharon High product Arica Christman was inducted into the Penn State Behrend Athletics Hall of Fame in Erie last month.

Christman, a 2008 Sharon High graduate and 2012 Behrend grad, is the first and only four-time Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) women’s tennis player of the year in conference history.

She led the Behrend to four consecutive AMCC championships. She was also a four-time AMCC champion at No. 1 singles and three-time conference champion at No. 1 doubles.

She was named All-AMCC First Team in all four of her seasons and was voted Team MVP over those four years.

