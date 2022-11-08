Sharon High product Arica Christman was inducted into the Penn State Behrend Athletics Hall of Fame in Erie last month.
Christman, a 2008 Sharon High graduate and 2012 Behrend grad, is the first and only four-time Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) women’s tennis player of the year in conference history.
She led the Behrend to four consecutive AMCC championships. She was also a four-time AMCC champion at No. 1 singles and three-time conference champion at No. 1 doubles.
She was named All-AMCC First Team in all four of her seasons and was voted Team MVP over those four years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.