GREENVILLE — Last season, Jayveerh White finished eighth in the 100 during the District 10 Track and Field Championships at Slippery Rock University.
Entering the season, the Sharon senior sprinter set a goal of reaching Shippensburg for the state meet.
Now, he’s picked up where he left off last season. White ran an 11.48 in the 100 during a meet between Sharon, Commodore Perry and Greenville on Tuesday in Greenville. It was 0.03 seconds off his time from last year’s district tournament.
“The 100 meter boys 2A is extremely competitive,” Sharon coach Adam Moore said. “He’s putting in the work, and hopefully, he’ll get there by the end of the year.
“He knows he’s still on hit. He wants to come out the blocks a little faster, but nobody comes out the blocks as fast as they want to.”
White also competes in the 4x100 and occasionally takes part in the 300-meter hurdles. The 4x100 finished 12th at the D-10 championships last season, and Moore and his coaches made it a focus to improve the relay teams in 2023.
“The coaches have been working really hard to put good relays together, pushing kids that normally wouldn’t want to do that,” Moore said. “‘Nah, I don’t want to do that.’ Try it. It’s a team sport, and they’ve hooked on to it and are just doing great with it.”
White has seen improvement in the team as a whole in the early competitions of the season.
“We have a lot more numbers this year, more of a serious approach about it and the results are paying off,” White said.
The sprinter wants to continue to improve, and he hopes to knock some seconds off his time by May. His goal is to run under 11 seconds in the 100 by the later meets in the season.
“You feel better in warm weather,” White said. “The muscles are more relaxed, and you just feel faster.”
TEAM, INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Greenville girls got the better of their two opponents. The Trojans beat Commodore Perry 103-32, and held on to beat the Tigers 74-63.
Karis McElhaney led the push for the Greenville girls. The sophomore won the 1600 (5:29.07) and the 800 (2:32.39). The Greenville relay teams also swept, posting wins in the 4x800 (11:56.27), the 4x100 (55.81) and the 4x400 (4:31.29).
Ondrea Young posted the strongest individual day for the Tigers. The sophomore won the 100 hurdles (16.63), the 100 (13.41), the 300 hurdles (51.49) and the 200 (28.70). Delani Berkson and Camryn Baker had strong outings for Sharon in the field. Berkson won the discus (94-5 feet) and the javelin (88-2), and Baker was tops in the long jump (14-6.25) and the triple jump (32-8).
Freshman Elaine Knauff was the sole female winner for the Panthers. She won the 3200 with a time of 13:30.42.
On the boys side, the Tigers beat Greenville 86-46, and the Trojans got the better of the Panthers by a score of 86-48.
Freshman Logan McGonigal and senior John Michael Weaver were a challenging combo for the Trojans. McGonigal won the distance races, taking the 1600 (5:11.73) and the 800 (2:24.91). Meanwhile, Weaver won the 110 hurdles (17.44) and the 300 hurdles (47.96).
However, the Tigers had an edge in the sprints.
Isaiah Harvey took the 200 with a 24.09, and Gionni Norris was first in the 400 with a 55.96. The Tigers also won the 4x100 and 4x400 with times of 46.48 seconds and 4:00.35.
Commodore Perry had a couple standouts in the field events.
Jack Thomas won the long jump and high jump with attempts of 18-9.5 and 5-9 respectively. And Brendan Malone took first in the discus with a throw of 109-6.
BOYS
GREENVILLE 86, C.PERRY 46
3200 relay — not contested; 110 hurdles — Weaver (G), 17.44; 100 — Copeland (G), 12.07; 1600 — McGonigal (G), 5:11.73; 400 — Bell (CP), 58.04; 400 relay — Commodore Perry (Bell, Mozes, Geibel, Bowser), 52.63; 300 hurdles — Weaver (G), 47.96; 800 — McGonigal (G), 2:24.91; 200 — Copeland (G), 25.30; 3200 — Winter (CP), 11:36.24; 1600 relay — Greenville (Saeler, McGonigal, Copeland, Campbell), 4:11.97; Shot put — Calvin (G), 37-7; Discus — Malone (CP), 109-6; Javelin — Hyde (G), 128-2; Long jump — Thomas (CP), 18-9.5; Triple jump — Thomas (CP), 41-3.25; High jump — Thomas (CP), 5-9; Pole vault — not contested.
SHARON 86, GREENVILLE 48
3200 relay — not contested; 110 hurdles — Weaver (G), 17.44; 100 — J. White (S), 11.48; 1600 — McGonigal (G), 5:11.43; 400 — Norris (S), 55.96; 400 relay — Sharon (J. White, T. White, Harvey, Norris), 46.48; 300 hurdles — Weaver (G), 47.96; 800 — McGonigal (G), 2:24.91; 200 — Harvey (S), 24.09; 3200 — Sims (S), 11:37.64; 1600 relay — Sharon (Abram, Norris, Brodi, Packness), 4:00.35; Shot put — Schimp (S), 40-5; Discus — Robertson (S), 106-6; Javelin — Robertson (S), 140-6; Long jump — Conoway (S), 18-4.5; Triple jump — Wilson (S), 38-9.25; High jump — Wilson (S), 5-2; Pole vault — not contested.
GIRLS
GREENVILLE 103, C.PERRY 32
3200 relay — Greenville (Davis, Lewis, Reisavi, McElhaney), 11:56.27; 100 hurdles — Flores (G), 20.31; 100 — Sheldon (G), 14.01; 1600 — McElhaney (G), 5:29.07; 400 — Davis (G), 1:03.92; 400 relay — Greenville (Russell, Risavi, Busch, Sheldon), 55.81; 300 hurdles — Flores (G), 56.46; 800 — McElhaney (G), 2:32.39; 200 — Sheldon (G), 29.81; 3200 — Knauff (CP), 13:30.42; 1600 relay — Greenville (McElhaney, Davis, Lewis, Risavi), 4:31.29; Shot put — Goodlin (G), 34-10; Discus — Goodlin (G), 85-2; Javelin — Lewis (G), 80-9; Long jump — Ziegler (CP), 12-0.5; Triple jump — Waleff (CP), 29-9; High jump — Davis (G), 4-8; Pole vault — not contested.
GREENVILLE 74, SHARON 63
3200 relay — Greenville (Risavi, McElhaney, Davis, Lewis), 11:56.27; 100 hurdles — Young (S), 16.63; 100 — Young (S), 13.41; 1600 — McElhaney (G), 5:29.07; 400 — Davis (G), 1:03.92; 400 relay — Greenville (Russell), Sheldon, Risavi, Busch), 55.81; 300 hurdles — Young (S), 51.49; 800 — McElhaney (G), 2:32.39; 200 — Young (S), 28.70; 3200 — Messina (S), 14:23.95; 1600 relay — Greenville (Risavi, Davis, Lewis, McElhaney), 4:31.29; Shot put — Goodlin (G), 34-10; Discus — Berkson (S), 94-5; Javelin — Berkson (S), 88-2; Long jump — Baker (S), 14-6.25; Triple jump — Baker (S), 32-8; High jump — Phillips (S), 4-8; Pole vault — not contested.
