SHARON — There were a number of chances for both teams on Thursday evening.
The Sharon and Sharpsville boys soccer teams battled for 100 minutes.
Unfortunately, neither team could put the final nail in the coffin, finishing in a 2-2 draw at Sharon High School.
The Tigers (0-1-1) got on the board early with a pair of goals by Brian Nguyen. His first came less than six minutes into the match. Marco Zajac pushed the ball down the left sideline and found Nguyen for the opening score in front of the net. Nguyen’s second was similar, but Liam Klingensmith got the assist on the junior’s shot through traffic.
The Blue Devils (1-0-1) responded quickly, however. Rylan Piccirilli sent the ball toward the Sharon net with eight minutes to play in the first half. Tigers goalkeeper Aleksei DoBosh got in front of it but the ball squeaked through his legs for an unassisted score.
The two teams played a battle of field position for the rest of the firstchalf and the majority of the second. That was until Hunter Capperes tied things at 2 with 12:35 left in regulation.
Sharpsville had a throw-in from around the 5-yard line. Liam Campbell fired the ball into the box, but it overshot the mass of bodies in front of the net. However Capperes ran in behind the formation to put the ball in the back of the net.
“I thought that definitely boosted our energy,” Sharpsville coach Chris Frye said. “Unfortunately it fell off in the overtime though.”
Neither team could generate opportunities to end the match in regulation. There were chances in overtime, but both goalkeepers stepped up in two sudden-death periods.
DoBosh didn’t have to make a save in either overtime. However, he kept the Blue Devils’ offense from generating offense by chasing down loose balls deep in Sharon territory.
Sharpsville goalie Jack Leipheimer made two stops, both coming in the second overtime. The most noteworthy came off a corner kick with 7:32 to play. Sharon senior Kenny Winiecki sent the ball to the net from the left corner. It curled toward the top of the net, forcing Leipheimer to extend to the crossbar to prevent a loss. The ball deflected to the ground, inches away from crossing the goal line.
Leipheimer finished with six saves on the day. DoBosh tallied five saves for the Tigers.
The Tigers could have won it with just over five minutes to play in the first overtime. Nguyen had a free kick from just outside the box, but the ball hit the crossbar.
The Blue Devils also had a chance a few minutes later as Gregg Marstellar found an open window, but his shot went wide of the post.
Thursday’s match was a step in the right direction for the Tigers, according to Courtemanche. The Tigers had a rough 2021 season. It was filled with losses, but the coach pointed out that the players also were not put in clutch situations like they were against the Blue Devils.
“The experience will come and the wins will come,” Courtemanche said. “It’s just a matter of keeping their heads in it, learning from what we can and move on. It’s a long season, we have 16 games.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.