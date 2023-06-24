HARTFORD, Ohio - Saturated grounds from rain that started Thursday evening and continued through overnight Friday coupled with thunderstorms in the forecast for much of the day has caused Sharon Speedway to cancel the “Steel Valley Thunder” program scheduled for Saturday night.
After going over a year without a rainout with 22 straight events completed, Saturday’s rain out was the second in the past three scheduled events. The UMP Modified portion of the event presented by A&MP Electric has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 8.
Up next will be the first of two “Wednesday Night Thunder” events this Wednesday (June 28) featuring the “410” Sprint Cars racing for $4,000 to-win, $400 to-start. The RUSH Sprint Cars will also be on the card.
Pit passes go on sale at 4 p.m. with general admission at 5. “410” Sprint Car group qualifying will be at 6:30 p.m. with racing at 7. General admission is just $15, seniors $10, kids 13 and under free with pit passes $35.
