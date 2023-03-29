BOYS BASKETBALL
• Sharon 46, Hickory 33 -— The Tigers and Hornets tipped off Day 2 of the 24th annual Buddy Guerino Underclassmen Basketball Tournament with the Tigers grabbing the win.
Mister Ham led the way for Sharon with 11 points.
Rylan Dye fired in a game-high 22 points for Hickory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Central Valley 57, Laurel 25 — Nyah Hayes and Dominique Douglas scored 13 points each and Italia Wilson added 10 points as Central Valley defeated Laurel.
Laurel did not have a double-digit scorer.
• Sharpsville 43, Slippery Rock 19 — The Devils rolled past the Rockets on Tuesday. Lily Palko led Sharpsville with 10 points while Brooklyn Ramsey added nine markers.
CJ Sabo had a game-high 14 points for Slippery Rock.
• Lakeview 36, Mercer 18 — The defending tourney champion Sailors followed up Monday’s win against West Middlesex with a victory against the Mustangs.
Emma Marsteller had 13 points for Lakeview. Mercer did not have a double-digit scorer.
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
Girls: Laurel vs. Slippery Rock, 5:15 p.m.
Boys: Greenville vs. Mercer, 6:30 p.m.
Girls: Central Valley vs. Sharpsville, 7:45 p.m.
Boys: Commodore Perry vs. Rocky Grove, 9 p.m.
