Locals swimmers turned in impressive performances on Friday and Saturday at the District 10 Class 2A Championships at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Sharon's Mark Cattron and Slippery Rock's Mollie Massella led the way for the local competitors.
Cattron defended his gold medals in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle. Cattron clocked in at 47.05 in the 100 free and set a D-10 record in the 200 free in a time of 1:42.09.
Cattron was awarded the Boys Class 2A Outstanding Swimmer Award. This is the first year District 10 has handed out the awards to boys/girls in Class 2A and 3A.
Sharon's Logan Wilson captured the gold in the 500-yard Freestyle in 5:20.53.
Massella placed 1st in the 200-yard Freestyle (1:58.70) and 100-yard Butterfly (59.25), and also competed on the second-place 200-yard Medley Relay team.
The D-10 champs in each event advance to the PIAA Championships, which are slated for March 17-18 at Bucknell University's Gerhard Fieldhouse.
Cathedral Prep (374 points) won the Girls 2A team title. The Ramblers were followed by Gen. McLane (305), Fairview (250), Slippery Rock (247), and Warren (192). Grove City (87) placed 10th and Sharon (35) finished 14th.
In the Boys 2A team standings, Cathedral Prep (440), Fairview (267), Oil City (260.5), Franklin (172.5), and Warren (137) were the top five teams. Grove City (128) finished sixth, Sharon (97) was ninth, and Slippery Rock (76) was 13th.
DISTRICT 10 CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIPS
Girls 200-yard Medley Relay
2. Slippery Rock (Natalie Double, Ann-Katherine Burns, Mollie Massella, Grace Olshanki), 1:51.14.
Boys 200-yard Medley Relay
5. Grove City (Lucas McCreadie, Maxim Ellis, Mac Messer, Alex Smith), 1:43.94.
Girls 200-yard Freestyle
1. Mollie Massella (Slippery Rock), 1:58.70.
3. Chloe Cox (Greenville), 2:02.61.
4. Madelyn Vernam (Grove City), 2:03.02.
5. Logan Wilson (Sharon), 2:03.19.
Boys 200-Yard Freestyle
1. Mark Cattron (Sharon), 1:42.09 (D-10 record).
5. Nate Dorsch (Sharon), 1:50.26.
Boys 200-yard IM
7. Cody Hartle (Slippery Rock), 2:10.86.
Girls 50-yard Freestyle
3. Grace Olshanski (Slippery Rock), 24.43.
5. Ann-Katherine Burns (Slippery Rock), 25.23.
Boys 50-yard Freestyle
8. Mason Harvey (Wilmington), 22.96.
Girls 100-yard Butterfly
1. Mollie Massella (Slippery Rock), 59.25.
3. Ella Stillwagon (Grove City), 1:01.62.
Boys 100-yard Butterfly
5. Mac Messer (Grove City), 53.75.
Girls 100-yard Freestyle
2. Grace Olshanski (Slippery Rock), 54.34.
4. Natalie Double (Slippery Rock), 55.27.
Boys 100-yard Freestyle
1. Mark Cattron (Sharon), 47.05.
Girls 500-yard Freestyle
1. Logan Wilson (Sharon), 5:20.53.
3. Chloe Cox (Greenville), 5:32.63.
8. Madelyn Vernam (Grove City), 5:32.94.
Boys 500-yard Freestyle
2. Nate Dorsch (Sharon), 4:53.26.
6. Brayden Krenzer (Grove City), 5:19.83.
7. Logan Osterwise (Grove City), 5:20.14.
Girls 200-yard Freestyle Relay
3. Slippery Rock (Season Grant, Ann-Katherine Burns, Natalie Double, Grace Olshanski), 1:41.14.
Boys 200-yard Freestyle Relay
4. Grove City (Maxim Ellis, Alex Smith, Lucas McCreadie, Mac Messer), 1:33.12.
6. Sharon (Nate Dorsch, Xander Mellott, Ben Jones, Mark Cattron), 1:34.63.
Girls 100-yard Backstroke
3. Natalie Double (Slippery Rock), 1:00.55.
Boys 100 yard Backstroke
7. Mason Harvey (Wilmington), 56.01.
Girls 100-yard Breaststroke
1. Ann-Katherine Burns (Slippery Rock), 1:07.83.
Girls 400-yard Freestyle Relay
8. Slippery Rock (Season Grant, Tessa Szymanski, Maddy Gauselmann, Mollie Massella), 3:55.60.
Boys 400-yard Freestyle Relay
8. Slippery Rock (Grant Kingston, Tommy Foster, Joey Dropp, Viktor Zahn), 4:33.37.
