Members of the Sharpsville High cross country team recently tackled an obstacle course at Bill Rudge Ministries in Hermitage.
Workouts on the course are interspersed with motivational and inspirational comments on such concepts as: attitude, choices, confidence, commitment, courage, determination, discipline, faith, life-balance, loyalty, respect, and self-control with the intended purpose of challenging youth and adults to reach their maximum potential while preparing for the season.
