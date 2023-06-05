SLIPPERY ROCK — Only the good teams will advance in the baseball postseason. And part of being a good team is taking advantage of an opponent’s mistakes.
The Sharpsville High baseball team advanced with a 7-4 win over Serra Catholic on Monday at Slippery Rock University. The Blue Devils claimed the Class 2A state playoff victory after scoring three unearned runs in the fourth inning.
After the Eagles (19-4) fought back to tie the game at 3, the Blue Devils saw Jake Tonty get things going after reaching on a fielding error at first base. Caullin Summers was hit with a pitch in the next at-bat.
After Tonty reached third and Summers stole second, Summers tried getting caught in a run-down, but a wild throw allowed Tonty to score. Summers advanced to third on the error and scored when Serra Catholic starting pitcher Zach Karp threw the ball away on a pick-off attempt at third base.
Jack Leipheimer drew a walk and scored in the next at-bat when Luke Distler hit an RBI triple to center for a 6-3 Sharpsville lead.
“If they’re gonna give us runs, we need to take ‘em. We’ll take as many as we can,” Sharpsville head coach Ryan Morris said. “They had six errors. Thankfully, we capitalized on most of them.”
Sharpsville (15-7) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with some one-out production.
Distler singled as the No. 2 hitter, Stephen Tarnoci was hit by a pitch and Braden Scarvel pushed across the first run with a single to left field.
After a flyout from Josh Divens, designated hitter Eric Lindstedt and Tonty each drove in a run with a single for a 3-0 Sharpsville advantage.
Tarnoci pitched two strong innings to begin the game. He gave way to Scarvel, and that’s when the Eagles began to claw their way back.
Owen Dumbroski and Joey Demoss drew walks to lead off the top of the third. Mike Schanck reached on a fielder’s choice and Jake Holmes walked to load the bases. Tyler Skaggs was hit by a pitch to get the Eagles on the board, and Karp followed with a run-scoring walk to make it 3-2 Sharpsville.
Leipheimer entered in relief of Scavel, but he allowed a leadoff single to Maxwell Black in the fourth. Isiah Petty and Dumbroski followed with back-to-back bunt singles to load the bases. Schanck tied the game at 3 with a sacrifice fly to center.
However, the home half of the fourth was the first time the wheels fell off for the Eagles. Starting with the fielding error on Tonty’s grounder to first, the mistakes continued as the Blue Devils retook a 6-3 lead.
The Eagles got another run back on a two-out single down the left-field line from Holmes in the sixth.
Sharpsville tacked on an insurance run following another poor defensive inning by the Eagles in the home half of the sixth, however.
Carter DeJulia reached on an error at third base. Leipheimer and Distler drew back-to-back walks to load the bases, and Tarnoci singled on a grounder between third and shortstop to score DeJulia and increase the lead to 7-4.
Tarnoci was re-inserted on the mound for the final two outs. He finished with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless work, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out one.
“We didn’t want to use (Leipheimer) for all 75 (pitches) and make him ineligible for Thursday. We found out we could put the starting pitcher back in,” Morris said.
Karp was given the loss following a four-inning outing. He surrendered six runs — three earned — on six hits and a walk while striking out five.
Leipheimer was credited with the win after he allowed two runs on six hits and a pair of walks. He struck out four in 3 2/3 innings of relief.
Distler and Tarnoci both finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI. Scarvel was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Tonty went 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
“We can play the game pretty well,” Morris said. “We don’t have to rely on one or two people. We have a whole lineup full of people, and we have pitchers that we can count on to throw for us.”
The Blue Devils will face Burgettstown on Thursday in the state quarterfinals. The site and time will be announced in the near future.
Burgettstown (16-4) made the playoffs as District 7’s third-place team and won 6-1 over Redbank Valley (18-5), the District 9 winner, in its PIAA postseason opener on Monday.
