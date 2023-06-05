The Sharpsville and Jamestown softball teams grabbed first-round wins on Monday in the PIAA playoffs at Allegheny College’s Robertson Athletic Complex in Meadville.
The Blue Devils rolled to a 15-4 win in six innings over Moniteau while the Muskies defeated Waynesburg Central, 6-4.
The following are staff reports from the games:
PIAA PLAYOFFS
1ST ROUND
CLASS 2A
• Sharpsville 15, Moniteau 4 (6 inn.) — The District 10 champion Blue Devils advanced to Thursday’s state quarterfinals with the win over Moniteau, the second seed out of District 9.
Moniteau took a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Sharpsville countered with five runs in the bottom half of the inning.
The Devils went on to score three runs in the second, one in the third, and six runs in the sixth frame. Moniteau added one run in the fourth and sixth innings.
The Blue Devils (19-3) had 13 hits while Moniteau (13-11) collected nine hits. The Warriors committed one error while Sharpsville had no errors.
Senior star Breanna Hanley led the way for Sharpsville. She belted two home runs, singled, and drove in three runs. In the circle, she struck out seven hitters, walked five, and gave up nine hits in going the distance for the Devils.
Keeley Whitaker homered, drove in two runs, and scored three times for Sharpsville, Lily Palko doubled, singled, and scored three times, Miah Applegarth doubled, singled, drove in two RBIs, and scored once, and Izzie Candiotti contributed a double, two singles, knocked in three runs, and scored a run.
Also for the Blue Devils, Emma Brest singled and had an RBI, Bella Ritenour was credited with an RBI, Avery McFeaters scored twice, and Haley White doubled and drove in a run.
Mariska Shunk singled twice and drove in two runs for Moniteau, Emma Covert doubled and singled, Lily Staab singled twice, Addy Williams hit a pair of singles and drove in a run, and Alex Stewart was credited with an RBI.
Shunk pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Warriors. She fanned two hitters, issued three walks, and gave up 10 runs on nine hits. Covert had no strikeouts, walked one, and surrendered five runs on four hits.
Monday’s victory was the first-ever PIAA playoff win for Sharpsville. The Devils had previously gone 0-3 in the state playoffs — losses to Vincentian Academy (5-1) in 2010, Seton LaSalle (9-5) in 2017, and Ligonier Valley (3-2) last season.
Sharpsville advances to Thursday’s PIAA quarterfinals to play District 7 champion Neshannock (21-0). The Lancers beat District 6 runner-up Penns Valley, 9-0, on Monday.
CLASS 3A
• Jamestown 6, Waynesburg Central 4 — The District 10 champion Muskies (21-2) defeated the Raiders, the fourth seed out of District 7, on Monday to advance to the D-10 quarterfinals on Thursday.
Jamestown took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Waynesburg Central (16-6) went up 2-1 in the third frame. The Muskies plated two runs in the bottom of the third to take a 3-2 lead.
WC tied the game 3-all in the top of the fourth. Jamestown plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 5-3. The Muskies added a run in the sixth while the Raiders tacked on one more run in the top of the seventh.
Both teams had six hits. Waynesburg Central committed four errors while the Muskies had two.
Jamestown ace Miranda Biles threw a complete-game six-hitter. She struck out six batters and only issued two walks.
Kendall Lemley went the distance for Waynesburg Central. She fanned five batters, issued three walks, and gave up six hits.
Offensively for Jamestown, Reese Schaller ripped two singles, drove in a run, and scored three times, Kiley Matters doubled, singled, had an RBI, and scored twice, Savannah Thurber doubled and drove in a pair of runs, and Claire Jones singled.
For Waynesburg Central, Lemley doubled, had an RBI, and scored twice, Hannah Wood doubled, singled, and drove in three runs, and Riley Reese and Gina Tedrow both singled.
Monday’s game was the first-ever PIAA playoff win for the Jamestown softball program.
The Muskies will play District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge (17-3) in the PIAA quarterfinals on Thursday. Chestnut Ridge beat D-7 runner-up Southmoreland, 4-1, on Monday.
