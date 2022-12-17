HADLEY — The Sharpsville boys basketball team returned to the bench. The players and fans cheered inside Commodore Perry High School, but head coach Mike Williams was business as usual.
He stood in the middle of his players for a team photo to commemorate his 300th career coaching victory. The Blue Devils beat Commodore Perry 70-52 on Friday night.
“(The players) have been pressured,” Williams said. “They count that stuff at the end of a career. I don’t count that stuff.”
The Blue Devils (2-4) have won two of their last three after a rough start.
They got production from their big men to help generate offense. Liam Campbell and Braden Scarvel both finished with double-doubles. Scarvel led Sharpsville with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Campbell tallied 12 points with 11 boards.
Luke Staunch added 13 points and seven rebounds with a few blocks. Garen Levis was limited to four points, but he came away with six steals and five assists.
“Getting (Williams) 300 is a good milestone and it feels amazing to be a part of it,” Scarvel said. “That’ll go down in the history books and it’s great.”
For Commodore Perry (1-4), Kyle Stringert scored 25 points to power the Panthers’ offense. Xavier Williams scored 10 points and Christian Saxe scored nine.
The Blue Devils held a 20-15 lead by the end of the first quarter. Both teams looked to attack inside to generate some quality shot opportunities.
But as the game went on, Sharpsville’s big men slowly began to take over. With each passing quarter, the lead grew. The Devils took a 56-40 lead into the final eight minutes of play.
“Yeah that team is bigger than us, but if we do some of the little things better tonight, I’m not saying we could have won but it would have been a lot closer than that,” Panthers head coach Eugene Grinnell said. “That’s what we have to do. Work on the little things – not boxing out, turning the ball over, stuff like that.”
After the team photos were taken, the Sharspville players and coaches retreated to the locker room. Williams stepped out and shortly after the cheers erupted from the players still inside.
It was another win for Williams, but the players wanted to make sure he got his 300th.
“I’ve had some great kids and some great assistant coaches, and that’s where it starts,” Williams said. “Can’t be just one person. Can’t be just one kid.
“We’ve had kids that have come through that bought in from Day 1. I’ve been in Sharpsville since June. and even when we’re losing, they’re all in. Once we get into section games, our region games, I think we’ll be a difficult draw for somebody.”
––––––
SHARPSVILLE 20 16 20 14 70
COMM. PERRY 15 12 13 12 52
SHARPSVILLE – Toth 2-0-0-4, Cadmen 0-0-0-0, Levis 2-0-0-4, DeJulia 0-0-0-0, Distler 5-0-0-12, Scarvel 10-5-10-25, O’neil 0-0-0-0, Byerly 0-0-0-0, Staunch 6-1-1-13, Campbell 4-3-3-12, Myers 0-0-0-0, Pernesky 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Distler 2, Campbell 1. Totals: 29-9-14-70.
COMMODORE PERRY – Bell 0-0-0-0, Saxe 3-3-4-9, Meyers 0-0-0-0, Philson 1-0-1-2, Stringert 11-3-4-25, Williams 4-0-2-10, Jones 1-0-0-3, Malone 0-1-2-1, Yeagley 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Williams 2, Jones 1. Totals: 21-7-13-52.
