Si Woo Kim holds the champions trophy on Sunday after the final round of the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

HONOLULU (AP) — Si Woo Kim battled all day from a three-shot deficit in the Sony Open, and when he finally caught up late Sunday afternoon, it only got harder.

His 7-iron to the par-3 17th bounded over the firm green and into a tough patch of grass in the rough. Behind, he could hear the cheering for Hayden Buckley making birdie on the 16th hole to regain the lead.

Suddenly, a tough chip got easier.

“Nothing to lose,” Kim said.

With an aggressive stroke, Kim chipped in from 30 feet to tie Buckley, and then he won the Sony Open with a 5-iron out of the bunker from 236 yards that bounced along the dry grass and onto the green, setting up a two-putt birdie from 40 feet and a 6-under 64.

Buckley missed a 12-foot birdie on the par-5 closing hole that would have forced a playoff.

The finish brought a sleepy Sony Open to life and gave the 27-year-old Kim his fourth career PGA Tour victory, and first in two years.

Buckley, who started the final round with a two-shot lead, was among nine of the leading 16 players going into Sunday who had never won on the PGA Tour. He did his part except for a pair of short par putts that he missed on the back nine. He closed with a 68.

“Winning on the PGA Tour is the hardest thing to do, and sometimes you just get beat,” Buckley said. “And I feel like that's what happened today.”

Kim opened with three straight birdies to get back in the mix, and he stayed there the entire day as other contenders came and went.

The pivotal point came on the 17th. And as much pressure as Kim felt over the shot, Buckley's 15-foot birdie putt and the reaction seemed to calm him.

“If he made a par, like I'm more nervous because I have to save (par), and especially into the grain with the pressure, it's more nervous for me,” Kim said. “But I knew it. I heard the sounds.”

One shot behind, he felt it was birdie or bust.

“Bogey is fine,” he said. “So I have to hit it aggressive. I think that really helps.”

He pumped his first when it dropped for birdie, a big moment, but not enough for him to react the way he did at the Presidents Cup when his partner, Tom Kim, made a big putt to win a fourballs match."

“If I was playing with him I definitely would do that,” Kim said with a laugh. “But this more stroke play and he (Buckley) is still behind me. I wanted to, but I just kept calm.”

Kim, who got married a month ago in South Korea, finished at 18-under 262 and is assured two weeks in Hawaii next year, as defending champion in the Sony Open and the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua.

More immediately, the victory assures him a spot in the Masters.

Buckley, who once shot a 61 at a college event on Kauai that convinced him he might try to play golf for a living, moved up to No. 14 in the FedEx Cup in a big year in which only the top 70 reach the postseason.

He was in reasonable shape off the tee at the par-5 closing hole, but his approach from the right collar of the rough came out flat and to the right, leaving a tough pitch up the slope to a pin in the back right. It rolled out some 12 feet, and the birdie putt to force a playoff narrowly missed.

Buckley made nine straight pars after opening with a birdie, and then had a six-shot stretch on the back nine of one par, two bogeys and three birdies. His two bogeys came on putts of 5 feet and just inside 4 feet, and he failed to birdie the two par 5s at Waialae.

“I feel like I made a lot of those long putts, but I struggled on the short ones. That was dating back to Thursday,” Buckley said. "That really just caught up to me at the end. I feel like I had control of the tournament pretty much the whole way, but just a late miss on 15 from 3 or 4 feet really hurt.

“Overall, I was impressed by what I did, and I think I’ll remember this day and it’ll just make me better.”

Chris Kirk had a 68 and finished alone in third.

It was the second straight week in Hawaii that someone rallied from at least three shots behind to win, though it wasn't nearly as stunning as Jon Rahm coming from six back with nine holes to play at Kapalua against Collin Morikawa.

“It always can happen fast, like last week,” Kim said. “I tried my best every shot. It was a little shaky the last four holes.”

He missed the green on the 17th, and he missed the fairway on the 18th, two places that make birdies hard to find. Kim found them and walked away as a winner.

At Waialae Country Club

Honolulu

Purse: $7.9 million

Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70

Final Round

Si Woo Kim67-67-64-64—262

Hayden Buckley67-64-64-68—263

Chris Kirk64-65-68-68—265

David Lipsky65-66-66-69—266

Andrew Putnam70-66-62-68—266

Ben Taylor66-66-65-69—266

Aaron Baddeley67-70-65-65—267

Matt Kuchar70-67-64-66—267

Nate Lashley69-65-65-68—267

Maverick McNealy66-67-67-67—267

Nick Taylor70-68-62-67—267

Byeong Hun An70-65-66-67—268

Corey Conners69-66-68-65—268

Nicolas Echavarria69-69-65-65—268

Austin Eckroat66-66-68-68—268

Ben Griffin65-68-67-68—268

Seonghyeon Kim65-67-68-68—268

Taylor Montgomery64-66-70-68—268

Andrew Novak66-70-67-65—268

J.J. Spaun66-64-71-67—268

Stewart Cink66-68-67-68—269

Brice Garnett70-67-68-64—269

J.T. Poston67-66-67-69—269

Adam Scott69-66-67-67—269

Brendon Todd65-68-71-65—269

Kevin Yu67-66-68-68—269

Carl Yuan70-65-66-68—269

Will Gordon69-67-63-71—270

Harry Hall66-69-66-69—270

Stephan Jaeger67-66-69-68—270

Kyoung-Hoon Lee69-67-65-69—270

Tyson Alexander68-69-65-69—271

Cameron Davis66-70-68-67—271

Brian Harman67-69-70-65—271

Russell Henley67-69-67-68—271

Ben Martin68-68-67-68—271

Denny McCarthy65-68-68-70—271

Ryan Palmer71-67-68-65—271

Doc Redman67-68-67-69—271

Michael Thompson69-65-69-68—271

Ryan Brehm69-69-68-66–272

Nick Hardy71-63-68-70—272

Tom Hoge68-70-67-67—272

Augusto Nunez67-68-69-68—272

Chez Reavie67-67-69-69—272

Justin Suh70-65-68-69—272

Adam Svensson69-69-67-67—272

Zac Blair67-69-72-65—273

Danny Lee69-68-67-69—273

Adam Long68-70-67-68—273

Hideki Matsuyama68-69-65-71—273

Greyson Sigg71-67-66-69—273

Brendan Steele66-72-68-67—273

Joseph Bramlett68-69-68-69—274

MJ Daffue67-68-71-68—274

Keita Nakajima70-67-66-71—274

Chad Ramey68-70-72-64—274

Davis Thompson69-68-70-67—274

Kevin Tway70-66-67-71—274

Joseph Winslow66-68-72-68—274

Eric Cole69-67-69-70—275

Cole Hammer71-66-66-72—275

Kelly Kraft69-68-67-71—275

Aaron Rai67-71-68-69—275

Troy Merritt68-70-69-69—276

Brian Stuard71-65-68-72—276

Anders Albertson68-68-71-70—277

Russell Knox69-69-68-71—277

Adam Schenk70-68-71-68—277

Taiga Semikawa71-66-67-73—277

Austin Smotherman66-72-72-67—277

Kazuki Higa69-69-69-71—278

Harris English65-70-72-72—279

Kurt Kitayama69-69-71-70—279

Zach Johnson69-69-72-71—281

Patton Kizzire67-70-72-73—282

