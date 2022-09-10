STATE COLLEGE - Just a few days before Penn State's home opener, offensive lineman Sal Wormley extolled the virtues of freshman running back Nicholas Singleton.
While Wormley praised the youngster's communication skills, he beamed with excitement when describing Singleton's explosive first step, calling it the fastest he's seen.
During Penn State's 46-10 win against Ohio on Saturday, Nittany Lions fans received a firsthand look at the speed and athleticism that garnered Singleton accolades as the 2021-22 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.
Singleton took his third carry of the afternoon 70 yards to the end zone with 2:28 remaining in the first quarter. The former 247Sports-ranked, five-star prep prospect collected the football from quarterback Sean Clifford in the backfield before shuffling to his right and darting toward the home sideline. A block from Wormley was all that was needed to create a crease in the defense Singleton exploited. After slipping out of the grasp of two Bobcat defenders, Singleton used his speed to scamper untouched on his way to his first collegiate touchdown.
Singleton finished with a game-high 179 yards rushing on 10 carries.
The freshman took the Nittany Lions' first play of the second half 48 yards for a first down. In doing so, he became the first Penn State running back to cross the 100-yard-rushing threshold since Nov. 28, 2020, when Keyvone Lee ran for 134 yards against Michigan.
Facing third-and-2 late in the third quarter, Singleton took another handoff - this time from freshman quarterback Drew Allar - and dashed 44 yards to the end zone for a touchdown. Again, Singleton used his speed to reach the outside edge of the defense and left Ohio players in his wake. Singleton opened the drive with a pair of runs of 3 and 5 yards before breaking his third for the score.
"Unbelievable - it's one of the best things that can happen as an (offensive) lineman because it's your run-block and pass-block," Penn State offensive lineman Bryce Effner said of Singleton's impact on an offense. "I think Nick got two of them today, so more power to him. I love that kid. He's going to be a great running back for us, and I'm very grateful he's with us and behind our (offensive) line."
Singleton's 10 carries led the position group. Kaytron Allen ended with six carries for 23 yards. Lee received the start and recorded one carry for zero yards, but he did tally 8 yards on a reception.
Singleton made his collegiate debut during the second series of Penn State's season opener at Purdue on Sept. 1. He ran for 31 yards on 10 carries against the Boilermakers, as Lee, Allen and Devyn Ford also appeared during series.
Early last week, Penn State coach James Franklin said he'd continue to use the running back-by-committee approach the program deployed at Purdue, but he also said that could change should a particular back get the "hot hand." Franklin reiterated that after the win against Ohio, praising his running backs as a collective, but also acknowledging the impact Singleton had on Saturday's outcome.
"I have a ton of confidence in all four of those guys," Franklin said postgame on Saturday. "Devyn (Ford) has been phenomenal in the things we've asked him to do, as well. But Nick breaking all those big runs was needed - there's no doubt about it. We'll watch the film, see what makes sense for us moving forward. But today, our rotation was similar to how we said it was going to be. One-to-one-to-one, and if somebody got hot, we would go with them."
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State athletics for CNHI newspapers.
