MEADVILLE — One corner kick. That was the difference between a win and a loss for the Slippery Rock boys soccer team on Monday night in Meadville.
The Rockets fell 2-0 to Mercyhurst Prep in a Class 2A semifinal after they allowed a goal midway through the first half.
Shea Weislogel lined up for a corner kick on the right side of the pitch. He sent the ball toward the net, and Adam Dahl polished off the scoring opportunity with a header. That opened the scoring with 26:29 to play in the first half.
“Going down is rough, but we’ve been there before. We knew what we had to do,” Slippery Rock head coach Kyle Hopkins said. “We just couldn’t find that last pass in the offensive end to get the opportunity to score.
The Lakers added some insurance later in the second half. Eric Gamboa crashed the backside of the net and scored via a deflection off the head of Kenny Zacks with 7:21 remaining.
Rockets goalkeeper Connor Wallace was under pressure all night. He finished the game with nine saves, including five in the second half that kept the Rockets in the match.
Slippery Rock (15-4-1) didn’t muster many scoring chances. Landon Spero stopped two shots on the night for the Lakers, both shots on goal coming in the second half.
The Rockets had the ball on a number of occasions. But they frequently sent it down the Lakers’ end of the field instead of maintaining possession and putting pressure on Mercyhurst Prep’s defense.
“Some of these guys have stepped in for us, first time,” Hopkins said. “Maybe it was just nerves. Maybe we were trying to press a little too much. Instead of taking the space, we were trying to put it in and losing the ball.”
The loss brings the Rockets’ season to a close. The players continued to fight to the last minute, a trait that Hopkins said stood out among the 2022 squad.
Hopkins and the Rockets wanted to get another win for their deep senior class. There were 11 seniors on this season’s roster. In their four years, the seniors won two league titles and reached the District 10 semifinals every season.
The Slippery Rock coach said there were underclassmen that saw time this season. He said those younger players will step into the roles vacated by the 2022 seniors. But those upperclassmen had leadership and work ethic, traits they showcased for the freshmen, sophomores and juniors.
“All the seniors, they’d work hard,” Hopkins said. “They wouldn’t let guys slack. All 11 of them were great leaders for us. We’ll miss them, and they know it.”
Mercyhurst Prep will face Harbor Creek in the District 10 championship match on Thursday. The Huskies beat Fairview, 1-0, in double-overtime on Monday at Iroquois High School.
