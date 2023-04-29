HERMITAGE – The results were a little late, but when Julia Cafaro finished fifth in the triple jump on Saturday at Hickory High School, it was just enough for Slippery Rock to walk away with a trophy.
Slippery Rock’s boys and girls track teams both had strong performances at the City of Hermitage Invitational. The Rockets won the boys end of the meet with 92 points, and the girls held off Greenville to finish as the runner-ups with 60 points.
On the boys’ end, General McLane was the runner-ups with 73 points, Grove City came in third (69.5), Corry was fourth (56) and Fairview capped the top five (41). Other area teams were: Reynolds in seventh (37), Hickory in ninth (31), Commodore Perry finished 11th (24), Farrell was on the Panthers’ tail at 12th (21), Sharon was too far behind in 14th (19), Mercer tied Karns City for 15th (13), Wilmington came in 19th (8), Greenville tallied the 22nd most points (4) and Lakeview came in 23rd (3).
Cathedral Prep won the girls side with 92 points. Slippery Rock was third with 58.5, Cranberry came in 56 and Corry rounded out the top-five teams with 53.5. Among the locals, Grove City was sixth (51), Hickory finished eighth (38), Wilmington was right behind in ninth (37), Sharon ended in 11th (28), Mercer was 13th (24), Reynolds tied General McLane for 14th (23), Farrell ended in 18th (11) and Lakeview was 19th (10).
“I’m happy for the girls,” Slippery Rock head coach Tom Meling said. “They haven’t had a lot of luck with health with the girls. Today, they were more healthy. They had a great day today in many different events. We were strong in the hurdles, we did well in the jumps, so I feel good about that.
“Our jav thrower was a little disappointed, still came in third. I’m very proud of them. They’ve come a long way since the start of the year.”
GIRLS TOP-2 FINISHES
Reynolds’ Grace Bresnan was a two-time winner on Saturday. She claimed the top spot in the long jump (17-7) and the triple jump (36-2).
Mercer’s Willow Myers blew away the competition in the 3200, and she added a second-place finish in the 1600 with a 5:17.15.
Sharon’s Ondrea Young took the 100-meter hurdles with a run of 16.53 seconds. Slippery Rock’s Aiva Reich was second with 16.7. Young also finished second in the 300 hurdles with a 49.07.
Grove City had a pair of winners. Rylee Gorrell won the high jump with an attempt of 5-1, and Abbey Nichols won the 300 hurdles with a 47.95.
Maggie Goodlin came away the winner of the shot put with a toss of 34 feet for Greenville.
The Greenville girls 4x800 relay team of Josie Lewis, Karis McElhaney, Peyton Davis and Reese Risavi got things going with a second-place finish.
The Trojans finished with a time of 10:17.8. McElhaney also finished second in the 800 (2:24.04).
In the 100, Hickory’s Josslyn Hancock took a second-place finish with a 13.19. Hickory’s Jessica Miklos was also a runner-up in the discus with a toss of 114 feet, 10 inches.
The Greyhound 4x100 relay was the runner-up in its race . The team of Dieter, Jeckavitch, Emma Mershimer and Reese Bruckner ran a 53.1. Jeckavitch earned a second-place finish with a time of 27.25 in the 200.
BOYS TOP-2 FINISHES
The Slippery Rock boys got started early with a win in the 4x800 relay. Anthony Robare, Sam Schwartz, Victor Zahn and Leshan Chen combined to run an 8:34.43. Hickory came in second with an 8:37.24.
The Rocket relays added another win in the 4x400. Tyler Arblaster, Zahn, Robare and Schwartz fought off Reynolds for the win. Slippery Rock ran a 3:33.04, and the Raiders followed with a 3:34.65.
Arblaster added another first-place finish when he won the 400 with a time of 51.55. He also came in second in the 200 with a 23.02.
Levi Prementine ran a 15.00 in the 110-meter hurdles for the Rockets. His time was 0.02 seconds ahead of Pottsgrove’s Trevon Foster for the top time in the state for the event.
Eli Anderson crossed 0.03 seconds behind General McLane’s Logan Anderson. Slippery Rock’s Anderson ran a 40.68.
“Our guys, we don’t have a lot of them, but they tend to score high,” Meling said. “At a meet like this, if you get 10 (points), eight or six, you’ll do pretty well. That’s the strength of our boys team, and I think we have a legitimate chance to be district champions again.”
Ben Godfrey added a win for the Mercer boys with an attempt of 6-3 in the high jump. The freshman’s mark is the top high jump in the state. Grove City’s Isaiah Stauff also posted a top time in the state. The sophomore ran a 9:54.19 in the 3200, finishing over five seconds ahead of General McLane’s Ethan Webb.
Colsen Frank, Gage Probst and the 4x100 relay team claimed second-place finishes for the Eagles. Frank came in second in the 1600 with a 4:32.45 and Probst ran a 2:00.76 in the 800. The team of Peyton York, Jacob Arnold, Trey Reznor and Mac Messer ran a 45.02 to finish behind General McLane.
Farrell sophomore Julius Phillips ran an 11.58 in the 100, good enough for second place.
RECORDS SETS SATURDAY
Two area field athletes broke the meet record in the respective events.
Hickory’s Luca Bertolasio – the 2022 2A long jump state champion – continued to dominate the event. The senior registered a jump of 22-feet, 9-inches. The attempt broke the 2019 record set by Brian Phillips of 22-8 3/4.
Phillips was also on hand to give Bertolasio his medal at the podium.
“He seems to be ahead of schedule compared to last year,” Hickory head coach William Viccari said. “Again, baseball’s been tough. We don’t get him much. It seems like with baseball games being canceled and things like that, there’s some meets where we think we’re gonna have him and don’t.
“But he’s jumping well. Finding his time to get his jumps in. Coming off the indoor season, where he was the state champion. And heading into the final few weeks of the season, he’s number-one ranked in 3A.”
The second record fell in the triple jump – the final event of the day.
Commodore Perry’s Jack Thomas recorded a leap of 45-2 3/4. The junior’s round bested Northwestern graduate Kyle McKeen’s 2012 mark of 44-5 1/2.
Thomas also came in second to Godfrey in the high jump with a 6-1. “Overall, it’s just a euphoric feeling knowing that hard work pays off,” Thomas said.
Lakeview’s Erika McGowan posted the best pole vault attempt in the state so far in 2023. She went 11 feet, tying the mark shared by Grove City alumna Hailey Hall (2014) and Sammie Weinheimer (2011).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.