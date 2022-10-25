GIRLS SOCCER
D-10 Class 2A Playoffs
1st Round
• Slippery Rock 4, North East 0 — At Meadville’s Bender Field, the Rockets dominated play and cruised to the victory in the opening round of the District 10 playoffs.
With the win, Slippery Rock (9-8-1) advances to Thursday’s District 10 Class 2A quarterfinals and will play Region 4 champion and top-seeded Fort LeBoeuf (11-1-2) at a site and time to be determined.
Emma Hays staked the Rockets to a 1-0 lead by burying a Hannah Plunkard pass off a Brooke Arblaster corner with 24:27 left in the first half.
Slippery Rock went nearly 40 minutes before scoring again when Plunkard made it 2-0 with just over 26 minutes to play. With the floodgates opened, Liv Rock and Arblaster scored 79 seconds apart for the final 2 Slippery Rock goals.
Monday evening, North East (12-7) managed just 2 shots against the Rockets, who sent 30 shots on goal.
Slippery Rock had 11 corner kicks and goalie Ava Daugherty stopped both shots she faced. — Information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
• Harbor Creek 4, Grove City 0 — At Titusville High School, the Huskies ousted the Eagles from the playoffs with a shutout victory.
Destiny Miller scored a pair of goals to lead HC. Reese Weismiller and Leya Bretz had the other goals.Mariska Habursky, Ellie Surovick, Lexa Maloney, and Bella Infantino had assists. Trista Maloney posted the shutout in goal.
The Huskies will play Cathedral Prep in Thursday’s District 10 quarterfinals.
• Hickory had a bye into the quarterfinals. The Hornets will face Conneaut Area on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
District 10 Class 2A
Playoffs
1st Round
• Gen. McLane 4, Hickory 1 — At Meadville Area Senior High School, Cooper Robson and Gio Musone both fired in a pair of goals in the first half to power the Lancers past the Hornets on Monday night.
Robson scored on a header just two minutes into the match and tacked on another goal with 31:54 remaining in the half. Musone scored his goals with 19:22 and 17:23 left in the half.
Hickory’s lone goal came with 8:58 left in regulation on a penalty kick by Giovanni Rossi.
The Lancers advance to face Mercyhurst Prep in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
• Grove City 3, Franklin 2 — At Titusville, the Eagles edged the Knights to advance to the D-10 quarterfinals.
Grove City led 1-0 and scored twice in the second half to earn the win.
The Eagles did not report stats to The Herald.
Grove City (14-4-1) faces top-seeded Fairview (12-1-4) in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
• Slippery Rock had a bye into the quarterfinals. The Rockets will square off against the Warren Dragons on Wednesday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
District 10 Class 2A
Playoffs
1st Round
• Ft. LeBoeuf 3, Greenville 0 — At Cochranton High School, the 11th-seeded Bison knocked off No. 6 seed Greenville with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-21 sweep.
Greenville volleyball did not report stats to The Herald all season.
The Bison advance to battle Corry in the D-10 quarterfinals Wednesday.
• Sharpsville had a bye in the opening round. The Blue Devils will play Mercyhurst Prep in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Regular Season
• Grove City 3, Wilmington 0 — At New Wilmington, the Eagles (5-9) swept the Hounds as both teams closed out their 2022 seasons.
Game scores were 25-18, 25-23, 25-13.
Grove City: Delaney Callahan 15 kills; Riley Criss 14 points; Kylie Mahaffey 6 blocks; Jaya Persinger 17 assists; Makayla Northcott 6 points. Wilmington: No stats reported.
Region 5 Grove City closed out its season with a 5-9 record.
JV: Grove City, 25-18, 25-23.
