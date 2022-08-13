St Jude Championship Golf

J.J. Spaun chips to the ninth hole on Saturday in the third round of the St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn.

 AP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — J.J. Spaun did just enough right at the end to fashion a 2-under 68 and keep his one-shot lead Saturday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a familiar name lurking.

At stake for Cameron Smith is No. 1 in the world.

Already a banner year with his first major at the British Open, and under heavy scrutiny for reports that he is headed to Saudi-funded LIV Golf, Smith birdied his last hole for a 67. That left him two shots behind and fully aware a victory moves him to No. 1 in the world.

“That's been one of my goals probably since the start of the year is to try to get to that top spot,” Smith said. “Try and chase it down.”

The chase will start out in a traffic jam.

Spaun had a two-putt birdie on the par-5 16th and holed an 18-foot birdie putt on the next hole to claim the 54-hole lead a 13-under 197.

Sepp Straka was right there with him until he failed to save par from the bunker on the 18th for a 68 that left him one shot behind. Both are first-time winners on the PGA Tour this year, and a victory in a FedEx Cup playoffs even carries even more weight — $2.7 million to the winner and a guaranteed spot at East Lake for the FedEx Cup finale.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world and in the FedEx Cup since March, missed the cut. That paves the way for Smith, whose three wins this year include The Players Championship, to reach No. 1 if he were to win.

Will Zalatoris is just as hungry, for different reasons. Zalatoris has been a tough customer in the majors, losing in a playoff at the PGA Championship and finishing one back in the U.S. Open. He is No. 14 in the world. And he has yet to win on the PGA Tour.

Zalatoris opened with a 71 that put him in such a hole that even his fiancee wanted to know their plans if he didn't make it to the weekend.

“I told her, ‘Let’s cross that bridge when he get there,'” Zalatoris said with a smile. He decided to let his new caddie, Joel Stock, read putts in their second official round together. Zalatoris shot a 63 and followed with a 65 on Saturday.

He also was two behind, along with Trey Mullinax (66).

As for the chase to the next playoff event, consider Tyler Duncan. He is No. 118 in the FedEx Cup, and only the top 70 move on to the BMW Championship next week in Delaware. Duncan had a 67 and was tied for sixth. He was three behind, and even if he doesn't win, he can move on if he can hold his position.

That won't be easy with so many players in the mix — 16 players separated by four shots. That group includes Sam Burns and Tony Finau. A winner in his last two starts, Finau ended his streak of 11 consecutive rounds at 68 or lower. He made a bogey on the last hole gave him a 69, leaving him four behind.

No one stands out like Smith, for so many reasons. Not only is it his first start since being introduced at St. Andrews as the “champion golfer of the year,” the Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday that he had signed with LIV and would join the defectors outside Boston after the Tour Championship is over.

Smith has steadfastly refused to talk about it, only to say he's only thinking of the FedEx Cup.

“I’m a man of my word and whenever you guys need to know anything, it’ll be said by me,” Smith said Tuesday. That was shortly before a California federal judge denied a request by three LIV golfers to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Distractions don't seem to be an issue, and there is no shortage of them.

“There’s definitely been a few more, but for me, I’m just trying to hit the best shot I can,” Smith said. That’s what I’m here to do is to hit good golf shots and make birdies."

------

FedEx St. Jude Championship Scores

At TPC Southwind

Memphis, Tenn.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,243; Par: 70

3rd Round

J.J. Spaun 62-67-68—197

Sepp Straka 64-66-68—198

Trey Mullinax 66-67-66—199

Cameron Smith 67-65-67—199

Will Zalatoris 71-63-65—199

Tyler Duncan 70-63-67—200

Troy Merritt 65-65-70—200

Hayden Buckley 69-67-65—201

Sam Burns 65-69-67—201

Wyndham Clark 67-67-67—201

Tony Finau 64-68-69—201

Matt Fitzpatrick 68-66-67—201

Brian Harman 66-66-69—201

Sungjae Im 70-68-63—201

Ryan Palmer 65-67-69—201

Andrew Putnam 66-68-67—201

Dylan Frittelli 66-70-66—202

Lucas Glover 65-68-69—202

Joohyung Kim 66-70-66—202

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 64-69-69—202

Denny McCarthy 66-65-71—202

Collin Morikawa 67-69-66—202

Joaquin Niemann 71-66-65—202

Sahith Theegala 63-70-69—202

Kevin Kisner 69-64-70—203

Jon Rahm 67-69-67—203

Adam Schenk 71-66-66—203

Adam Scott 66-67-70—203

Tyrrell Hatton 65-70-69—204

Max Homa 66-69-69—204

Viktor Hovland 67-70-67—204

Keith Mitchell 68-69-67—204

J.T. Poston 64-72-68—204

Davis Riley 69-67-68—204

Adam Svensson 66-71-67—204

Corey Conners 67-71-67—205

Cameron Davis 67-71-67—205

Emiliano Grillo 67-66-72—205

Martin Laird 66-71-68—205

Chez Reavie 67-71-67—205

Sam Ryder 68-66-71—205

Justin Thomas 67-67-71—205

Michael Thompson 65-70-70—205

Patrick Cantlay 67-68-71—206

James Hahn 65-69-72—206

Lee Hodges 65-69-72—206

David Lipsky 67-70-69—206

Taylor Moore 67-70-69—206

Mito Pereira 67-71-68—206

Aaron Rai 69-68-69—206

Robert Streb 67-70-69—206

Stephan Jaeger 71-67-69—207

Si Woo Kim 62-73-72—207

Shane Lowry 68-68-71—207

Sebastian Munoz 68-68-71—207

Brendon Todd 69-68-70—207

Aaron Wise 66-71-70—207

Rickie Fowler 65-71-72—208

Mackenzie Hughes 67-70-71—208

Cameron Young 67-71-70—208

Beau Hossler 68-69-72—209

Maverick McNealy 67-67-75—209

Xander Schauffele 68-68-73—209

Taylor Pendrith 66-70-74—210

Greyson Sigg 70-68-72—210

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-66-76—211

Gary Woodland 69-69-73—211

Adam Hadwin 69-67-76—212

Marc Leishman 69-69-75—213

Tags

Trending Video