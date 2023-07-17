HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The chill Aussie vibe of Cameron Smith gave way to more emotion than he expected Monday while taking part in one of many royal and ancient traditions at the British Open.
As the defending champion, he had to return the claret jug.
“I was actually holding back some tears. A bit of a moment, I guess, that crept up on me,” Smith said. “It wasn't hard to hand it back. I wasn't like, ‘Not letting it go.’ But it was a moment that I guess you don't think about, and then all of a sudden it's there. And you want it back.”
Getting the jug back might be as difficult as getting back his parking spot at the TPC Sawgrass.
Smith lost that privilege that goes to The Players Championship winner when he chose to leave the PGA Tour for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, maybe not the biggest name to defect but the only reigning major champion at the time.
It's all part of a long year that Smith feels went by so quickly.
His introduction of “champion golfer of the year” was still ringing in his head when he was asked about whether he was going to join LIV, his most uncomfortable moment.
And then lawsuits were filed. Smith joined LIV. He lost his parking spot and practice privileges at the home of the PGA Tour. He won the second event he played. He went home to Australia for the offseason. He played in three majors.
And now he arrives at Royal Liverpool with golf in an even more chaotic state than it was a year ago, with a framework agreement that has no details and a Senate hearing that revealed juicy documents but no real direction on how the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will coexist.
“I think golf is in a great spot,” Smith said. “There’s obviously a lot of things that are up in the air that no one really knows at the moment. I don’t even think the guys that are trying to sort it out really know what this outcome is going to be like. Yeah, a lot of uncertainty but I'm optimistic that LIV will be around in the future.”
For now what matters is winning back gold's oldest trophy, a feat no one has managed since Padraig Harrington won in 2007 at Carnoustie and 2008 at Royal Birkdale.
Monday brought a full day of practice on a links course that has been around for 154 years and is situated on the other side of the River Mersey from Liverpool. The day began with passing showers and ended with warm sunshine, perfect weather for a brand of golf that is fickle even on normal days.
Rory McIlroy arrived fresh off winning the Scottish Open, a shot of confidence for him as he tries to end his nine-year drought in the majors on a course where he went wire-to-wire to win the claret jug in 2014.
McIlroy promptly told the R&A he would not be holding a pre-tournament news conference, similar to what he did at the U.S. Open last month in Los Angeles. Some of that presumably is to avoid the endless questions and speculation on the PGA Tour deal with the Saudis.
He has been a big voice in golf the last year.
Smith has done most of his talking with his play, and it was nothing short of brilliant last year when he shot 64 on the final day at St. Andrews to deny McIlroy and Cameron Young.
“It does seem like a long time ago, last year,” Smith said. "I think it all went so quick for me, really, between the decision to go and then being back in Australia and then starting again this year. I wasn’t a part of all the lawsuit stuff. I tried to stay as far away from that as possible.
“Like I’ve said in the past, the PGA Tour is a great place to play golf, and it will be for a very long time. I don’t think there was any part of me that made me think I made the wrong decision throughout any part of the last eight or nine months.”
He has mixed it up with Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, two of the most prominent players in the rival league. Smith only sees the likes of McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm four times a year at the majors.
The world ranking is hard to follow because LIV Golf hasn't received ranking points for the last year. Only three LIV players — Smith at No. 7, Koepka at No. 12 and Joaquin Niemann at No. 43 — are among the top 50 in the world.
Rankings aside, golf has never been deeper and tougher, and that makes it hard on Smith or anyone else to get the silver claret jug. That's a feeling Smith knows, even after the ceremony of giving it back.
“It still doesn’t feel real, even a year down the road,” he said. “Hopefully, I can get it back. I want that thing back so bad.”
FACTS & FIGURES FOR 151ST OPEN
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The British Open is back at Royal Liverpool and it’s the last major of the year. Cameron Smith is the defending champion.
Rory McIlroy is the last winner at Royal Liverpool in 2014. Tiger Woods is not playing for the third straight major.
The course has had some changes over the last four holes and it now plays as a par 71. The prize money is up to $16.5 million. The winner gets $3 million, plus a claret jug.
Event: 151st Open Championship.
Dates: Thursday-Sunday.
Site: Royal Liverpool GC.
Length: 7,313 yards.
Par: 71.
Field: 156 players.
Prize money: $16.5 million.
Winner’s share: $3 million.
Defending champion: Cameron Smith.
Last year: Smith blazed to a 30 on the back nine at St. Andrews to overtake McIlroy and capture his first major championship. Smith closed with an 8-under and finished at 268, breaking by one shot the record for St. Andrews set by Woods in 2000. He won by one shot over Cameron Young. McIlroy finished third.
Last time at Royal Liverpool: McIlroy went wire-to-wire, building a six-shot lead going into the final round and closing with a 71 for a two-shot victory over Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia. He joined Jack Nicklaus and Woods as the only players with three different majors at 25 or younger.
British Open champions at Royal Liverpool: McIlroy (2014), Woods (2006), Roberto De Vicenzo (1967), Peter Thomson (1956), Fred Daly (1947), Alfred Padgham (1936), Bobby Jones (1930), Walter Hagen (1924), John H. Taylor (1913), Arnaud Massy (1907), Sandy Herd (1902), Harold Hilton (1897).
Tiger Tales: Woods is not playing because of ankle surgery he had back in April. Royal Liverpool is the third golf course where Woods had won and was unable to return. The others were Augusta National (2014, 2016, 2017, 2021) and Torrey Pines (2021).
No Slam: The British Open currently is the only major where no one can complete the career Grand Slam.
Key stat: Americans have won four of the last 15 times in the British Open.
Noteworthy: Eight of the last nine major champions were in their 20s.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. (USA Network); Saturday, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).
Streaming: Thursday-Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m., 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Peacock).
