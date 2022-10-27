SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Arjun Atwal went to Bermuda without having competed in the three months since his father died and without the guarantee of a tee time. He walked off Port Royal on Thursday with an 8-under 63 that left him one shot behind in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Atwal had not played golf of any kind since returning from India until last Friday, and he wasn't sure how his 49-year-old body would hold up over 18 holes. He felt great, and he played even better.
Atwal was one shot behind Austin Smotherman, who had nine birdies and a clean card in calm morning conditions, and Harrison Endycott of Australia, who played his final five holes in 5 under. Each had a 62.
Scoring conditions were so ideal that nearly 75% of the 132-man field broke 70.
No one was more surprised than Atwal, whose lone PGA Tour victory was in the Wyndham Championship in 2010 on a sponsor exemption.
The field is so weak for this tournament — only one player from the top 50 in the world ranking — that Atwal was high enough on the alternate list to fly to the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
Nicholas Lindheim withdrew with a back injury. Atwal was eating breakfast, had time to hit a few drivers, headed to the first tee and promptly opened with three straight birdies.
“I haven't played much golf. I lost my father about three months ago in India, so I went over there,” Atwal said. “I just haven't played golf, and forget walking. I played 18 holes at Isleworth last Friday in a golf cart, and it's not the same as this place. So I'm really pleased I got through the 18 holes and I'm not worn out as such.”
The Friday game at home in Florida was his only golf since the 3M Open in Minnesota on July 21, when he was disqualified after a 73.
The loss of his father hit hard — the first death in his immediate family — though he said it brought him a better perspective.
“The game's just a game. I take it for what it is now,” Atwal said. “I have nothing to prove to anybody. I've won out here. I've won on the European Tour, the Asian Tour, and I'm looking forward to the 50 tour next year after March.”
Smotherman is just getting started. He finished at No. 137 in the FedEx Cup last year as a rookie, but was able to keep his full card when he moved into the top 125 with all the players defecting to LIV Golf.
He was bracing for big wind, much like he experienced last week in Dallas for the member-guest at Trinity Forest. He got nothing like that in the morning calm when he had a bogey-free round for his best score on the PGA Tour.
Endycott joined him at 62, though it wasn't an ideal start. He opened with two bogeys. By the end of the round, the Australian had seven birdies and two eagles to atone for that. And as good as the weather was, this was the day to take advantage.
“I don't think we're going to get too many rounds out here with no wind,” Endycott said.
The four players who joined Atwal at 63 included Adam Schenk, whose wife said he missed his flight on Monday because he left his clubs at home.
Sean O'Hair and Thomas Petry were among those at 64. The group at 65 featured Seamus Power of Ireland, who at No. 48 is the highest-ranked player at Port Royal.
Missing from the field was Grayson Murray. The Royal Gazette reported he was injured in a scooter accident on the Bermuda roads.
John Daly rolled his way to a 71. Daly is allowed to use a cart on the PGA Tour through the American with Disabilities Act because of osteoarthritis in his right knee.
------
At Port Royal Golf Course
Southampton, Bermuda
Purse: $6.5 million
Yardage: 6,828; Par: 71
1st Round
Harrison Endycott31-31—62
Austin Smotherman30-32—62
Arjun Atwal33-30—63
Scott Brown32-31—63
Denny McCarthy34-29—63
Adam Schenk32-31—63
Robby Shelton31-32—63
Thomas Detry31-33—64
Harry Higgs32-32—64
Justin Lower34-30—64
Ben Martin31-33—64
Sean O’Hair31-33—64
Greyson Sigg33-31—64
Dylan Wu33-31—64
Kevin Yu31-33—64
Byeong Hun An34-31—65
Aaron Baddeley33-32—65
MJ Daffue32-33—65
Zecheng Dou31-34—65
Ben Griffin34-31—65
Scott Gutschewski31-34—65
Nick Hardy33-32—65
Max McGreevy33-32—65
Seamus Power32-33—65
Patrick Rodgers35-30—65
Alex Smalley33-32—65
Brian Stuard34-31—65
Trevor Werbylo33-32—65
Sang-Moon Bae33-33—66
Chandler Blanchet32-34—66
Joseph Bramlett33-33—66
Greg Chalmers31-35—66
Eric Cole31-35—66
Ben Crane33-33—66
Tyler Duncan30-36—66
Nicolas Echavarria33-33—66
Brian Gay34-32—66
Lucas Glover33-33—66
Brent Grant31-35—66
Cody Gribble33-33—66
Chesson Hadley32-34—66
Harry Hall33-33—66
Scott Harrington30-36—66
Philip Knowles33-33—66
Russell Knox32-34—66
Nate Lashley31-35—66
C.T. Pan34-32—66
Cameron Percy33-33—66
Matthias Schwab34-32—66
Robert Streb33-33—66
Nick Taylor34-32—66
Martin Trainer34-32—66
Erik Van Rooyen33-33—66
Erik Barnes33-34—67
David Hearn32-35—67
Charley Hoffman33-34—67
Aaron Jarvis35-32—67
Seonghyeon Kim34-33—67
Willie Mack33-34—67
Augusto Nunez34-33—67
Scott Piercy35-32—67
Kevin Roy35-32—67
Matthias Schmid34-33—67
Callum Tarren33-34—67
Nick Watney35-32—67
Richy Werenski34-33—67
Tyson Alexander35-33—68
Akshay Bhatia33-35—68
Jonas Blixt34-34—68
Wesley Bryan34-34—68
Austin Cook34-34—68
Austin Eckroat32-36—68
Fabian Gomez33-35—68
Will Gordon34-34—68
Tano Goya35-33—68
Bill Haas34-34—68
Garrick Higgo35-33—68
Stephan Jaeger35-33—68
David Lingmerth37-31—68
Adam Long34-34—68
Seung-Yul Noh33-35—68
Andrew Novak34-34—68
Sam Stevens35-33—68
Camilo Villegas36-32—68
Ryan Armour32-37—69
Ricky Barnes35-34—69
Jonathan Byrd33-36—69
Jarryd Dillas34-35—69
Doug Ghim34-35—69
Adrian Meronk34-35—69
Henrik Norlander35-34—69
D.A. Points35-34—69
Aaron Rai36-33—69
Vaughn Taylor36-33—69
John VanDerLaan34-35—69
Clay Feagler35-35—70
Robert Garrigus35-35—70
Michael Gligic35-35—70
J.J. Henry35-35—70
Kramer Hickok35-35—70
Mark Hubbard34-36—70
William McGirt33-37—70
James Nicholas35-35—70
Vincent Norrman35-35—70
Sam Ryder33-37—70
Chris Stroud36-34—70
Ben Taylor37-33—70
Kyle Westmoreland35-35—70
Carson Young33-37—70
Ryan Brehm36-35—71
Trevor Cone37-34—71
John Daly33-38—71
Luke Donald35-36—71
Brice Garnett34-37—71
Nick Jones37-34—71
Hank Lebioda35-36—71
Chad Ramey34-37—71
Caleb Surratt36-35—71
Kevin Tway35-36—71
Johnson Wagner35-36—71
Brandon Wu36-35—71
Kevin Chappell39-33—72
Sung Kang34-38—72
Michael Kim36-36—72
D.J. Trahan36-36—72
Bo Van Pelt39-33—72
Tommy Gainey37-35—72
Palmer Jackson36-37—73
Brandon Matthews36-37—73
Michael Sims37-36—73
Greg Koch40-35—75
Kim Swan42-47—89
