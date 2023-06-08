WEXFORD — Two plays along the third-base line could have changed everything Thursday afternoon at North Allegheny High School.
The Jamestown softball team caught two runners in a rundown late in a 3-0 win over Chestnut Ridge in a Class 3A PIAA quarterfinal.
“My defense has helped me through thick and thin. Without them, I don’t think we would be this far,” Jamestown pitcher Miranda Biles said. “I can pitch, I can strike people out, but they’re the ones who help secure the wins.”
The first potential Lions run was caught at home plate in the fifth inning.
Jamestown led 2-0 at the time, and Chestnut Ridge had runners at first and third with one out. Leadoff batter Maya Wingard hit a grounder to Kalani Spurlock at third, and the Muskies’ third baseman threw to catcher Reese Schaller to tag Grace Lazor at the plate.
The second key out came in the sixth with the same score.
Nikki Shippey singled to start the home half, and later, Britni Motter drew a one-out walk. Shippey and Motter moved up a bag on a throwing error off a grounder from Ella Whysong. But Shippey strayed too far off the bag while Jamestown second baseman Madilyn Enterline made her way across the diamond. Schaller made her way down the line and made a diving tag on Shippey as she retreated to third.
“It was beautiful. They did absolutely everything perfect on those plays,” Jamestown head coach Rodney Callahan said. “They just trust everybody. They know it’s gonna be there. They executed both of those just like you draw it up on a piece of paper.”
The Muskies got an early lead thanks to Schaller and Savannah Thurber. Schaller led off the top of the first inning with a single back up the middle. One batter later, Thurber sent a 3-2 pitch over the fence in center for a two-run homer.
“It’s always somebody,” Callahan said. “It’s not gonna be the same girl every game. The beauty of it is it could be the one you might least expect, and she comes through. They practice hard.”
Jamestown (22-2) got a little insurance in the seventh. Claire Jones reached on a fielder’ choice and Schaller drew a two-out walk to bring Kiley Matters to the dish. Matters pulled a pitch down the left-field line, scoring Jones for an RBI double.
That was all Biles needed in the circle. The Jamestown ace pitched a four-hit, complete-game shutout. She struck out nine and allowed one walk.
“Setting in (in a state quarterfinal) is very important because it gives you that sense of calmness and you’re not trying to make sure they swing and miss at every single pitch and you’re trusting what you’re throwing,” Biles said.
Biles’ counterpart wasn’t so fortunate. Motter took the loss for the Lions after pitching a complete game. She allowed three runs on seven hits and a pair of free passes, but she fanned 13 Muskies.
Lexyn Corle, Natalie Short, Shippey and Lazor each singled for Chestnut Ridge (17-4).
As for the Muskies, they finished with three extra-base hits — Thurber’s home run and two doubles from Matters. Schaller finished 2-for-3 with a run scored, and Morgan Bercis and Enterline both added singles.
Jamestown will face Juniata in the PIAA semifinals. Juniata beat Avonworth 6-1 at St. Francis University on Thursday. A time and location will be announced in the near future.
The Muskies saw success in all three phases of the game on Thursday — hitting, defense and pitching. They will need to carry that into the state semifinal on Monday.
“(Biles is) at the top of her game,” Callahan said. “The beauty of being at the top of her game is she still knows she got her defense behind her. It’s so beautiful to watch these girls. They trust each other, they play together, they encourage each other. And they won’t quit.”
