MEADVILLE — It was supposed to be one last celebration, but that was cut short at Allegheny College.
Friday night’s District 10 Showcase was called off with four minutes to play as the North squad picked up a 36-0 win.
Tempers flared early in the game, but the final nail in the coffin came in the fourth quarter. After a hard hit by the South, the two teams got into a scrum in the middle of the field.
“We tried to address (the emotions), and it was addressed a little bit at the beginning of the game, so we thought it would be taken care of,” South head coach Mark Means said. “It just seemed like it snowballed and continued on, and obviously as the game was starting to get out of reach, frustrations on either side really started to flare.
“It’s tough because we, as coaches, are trying to control as much as we can, bit it starts on the field, too.”
Before things got out of hand, the South — which consists almost entirely of Mercer County athletes — had trouble getting anything going. The South had already dig itself a hole before running to Farrell’s Kylon Wilson and Lamont Samuels Jr.
The pair of Steelers got the South moving forward offensively in the third and fourth quarters, but the Mercer County standouts were unable to capitalize.
“We knew that our style and personnel wasn’t going to be grinding up the middle between the tackles,” Means said. “We had to try to get outside on the edges. I thought they did a really good job of starting to get that — spreading it out and making some plays. Unfortunately, we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot.”
The North opened the scoring with a 28-yard touchdown pass from McDowell’s Ben Moore to General McLane Klye Birkmire in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the North extended its lead McDowell’s Artis Simmons scored up the middle on a 6-yard run. The lead was extended to 17-0 on a 28-yard field goal from Northwestern’s Ben Campbell.
Meadville’s Kahlon Simmons-McCoy broke free for a 43-yard score to push the North advantage to 23-0 early in the third quarter. Then the North took advantage of a short field, scoring on a 1-yard sneak from McDowell’s Christian Santiago.
The final score came in the opening minutes of the fourth when Simmons crossed the line from 1 yard out.
For many of the athletes, Friday was their last football game, and it never reached its natural end.
Means hopes the players learn from the end of the game. He said everyone needs to look back on what led up to the cancellation and how the they responded.
“The most important thing is to realize that the way they responded was not the right way,” Means said. “Hopefully there is a learning lesson out of that because there’s not a lot of things that you can get out of it besides that.”
HALFTIME HONORS
At halftime several awards were distributed. The first were scholarships to three area students.
The recipients were Greenville’s Jase Herrick, the second was Grove City’s Hayden McCreadie and third was Slippery Rock’s Isaac Bell.
All three received $500 from the West Penn Football Coaches Association.
Two local coaches were also honored. Reynolds’ Josh Mull and Grove City’s Sam Mowrey were recognized as the 2022 Coaches of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.