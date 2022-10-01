North East junior Anna Swan fired a 73 on Saturday for a two-day total of 72-73-145 to capture the Class 2A championship at the District 10 Golf Championships at The Country Club of Meadville.
West Middlesex freshman star Kate Sowers, who shot a 69 on Thursday for the first-round lead, carded a 77 Saturday to finish in second place (146).
Hickory junior Sasha Petrochko, last year's D-10 champion, shot 77-75-152 to place third while Reynolds freshman Zoe Stern finished fourth with a 76-78-154.
Swan, Sowers, Petrochko, and Stern advanced to the PIAA tourney in State College, which is set for Oct. 17-18. The team championships (Hickory girls, Lakeview boys) are Oct. 19.
Also competing Saturday but not advancing to the state individual championships: Hickory freshman Luciana Masters 79-85-164 (tied for fifth place), Hickory junior Ava Liburdi 88-79-167, and Wilmington junior Kaitlyn Hoover 89-89-178.
On the boys side, Slippery Rock senior Jacob Wolak (78-74-152) and West Middlesex junior Cade Bender (80-80-160) both advanced to the state tournament.
Wolak finished second, two strokes behind District 10 champ Josh James of Union City (76-74-150), while Bender tied for fourth place with Fairview's Will Fessler (81-79-160). Ft. LeBoeuf's Nathan Feltmeyer (77-82-159) placed third.
Also competing Saturday: Lakeview sophomore Jackson Gadsby (84-81-165), Mercer senior Eli Ellison (80-87-167), Grove City juniors Trent Nemec (83-88-171) and Logan Goodrich (84-89-173), Lakeview sophomore Chris Mong (83-91-174), and Greenville sophomore Brandon Stubert (84-91-175).
