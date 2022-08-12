MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — J.J. Spaun hopes he's only getting started on the road to the FedEx Cup finale. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will have to wait another week.
As for Jason Day, his season is over.
Spaun made a late birdie for a 3-under 67 to take a one-shot lead Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening event in the PGA Tour postseason that no longer has three of its biggest stars for the weekend at the TPC Southwind.
Scheffler, the Masters champion and No. 1 player for the last five months, never quite recovered from what he could only describe as an “out-of-body experience” with his putting in the first round. He had birdie chances on two of the last three holes he couldn't convert and his 68 was one shot short of making the weekend.
“Obviously, it's really frustrating coming into the playoffs,” Scheffler said. “I was practicing really hard at home, actually playing really good, and I showed up and had the worst putting day ever. Golf smacks you in the face sometimes."
McIlroy went from rough to gallery to fringe to bogey on his last hole for a 69 for only his second missed cut of the year. Spieth's hopes of playing the weekend ended with a tee shot into the water on the par-3 14th that led to a 74.
At least they get to play next week in the BMW Championship, being high enough in the standings not to lose too much sleep over it.
Day opened with a 65 and was hopeful of a big finish to advance into the top 70 who made it to the next playoff event. Instead, the former world No. 1 dropped five shots over the last eight holes, shot 74 and missed the cut by one shot.
Day was among 31 players who started outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup and missed the cut, meaning their season is over.
Rickie Fowler, who came in at No. 125, ended the back nine (double bogey) and front nine (bogey) poorly and shot 71. He was tied for 33rd, around for two more days but needing to contend to advance.
Spaun was at 11-under 129 and only looking ahead.
He was one shot ahead of Sepp Straka, who birdied his last three holes for a 66, and Troy Merritt, who had a 65. Merritt started at No. 64 in the standings, so this was just what he needed to make sure he would be moving on.
With a clear sky, hot sun and a little more wind, Spaun was as proud of his 67 on Friday as his 64 the day before. Mostly, he feels his game his coming around after going into a lull following his first PGA Tour title at the Valero Texas Open in early April.
“It’s so hard to be consistently good at the highest level. Some guys that do it like that, like Tiger and McIlroy and all those guys. It’s just insane how good they are for so long,” Spaun said. “I did it for a few months and then kind of fell off, but here I am kind of making my way back.”
Straka knows the feeling. He had not made it to the weekend since the Memorial in early June. And then he opened with rounds of 64-66.
"Hadn't played great coming into this week. Missed a bunch of cuts coming in,” Straka said (in his case, “a bunch” would be six in a row). "But that's golf. You're going to have the ebbs and flows and just kind go with it."
And off he went, especially at the end, when he finished with three straight birdies to get to 10 under.
Tony Finau, coming off two straight victories, had his 11th consecutive round at 68 or lower dating to the final round of the British Open. His 68 on Friday left him three behind.
Spaun didn't feel as though he had much of a lead — one shot, not to mention 15 players within four shots of the lead and 36 holes still to play.
“It's anyone's weekend, and it's going to mine,” he said playfully.
The first part for so many players was getting to the weekend, and two players who seized on the opportunity were Ryan Palmer and Lucas Glover.
Palmer is at No. 110 in the FedEx Cup, shot 67 and joined Finau, British Open champion Cam Smith (65) and others at 8-under 132.
Glover is No. 121. Even with a bogey on his final hole, his 68 put him four shots out of the lead.
------
At TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tenn.
Purse: $15 million
Yardage: 7,243; Par: 70
2nd Round
J.J. Spaun62-67—129
Troy Merritt65-65—130
Sepp Straka64-66—130
Denny McCarthy66-65—131
Tony Finau64-68—132
Brian Harman66-66—132
Ryan Palmer65-67—132
Cameron Smith67-65—132
Tyler Duncan70-63—133
Lucas Glover65-68—133
Emiliano Grillo67-66—133
Kevin Kisner69-64—133
Kyoung-Hoon Lee64-69—133
Trey Mullinax66-67—133
Adam Scott66-67—133
Sahith Theegala63-70—133
Sam Burns65-69—134
Wyndham Clark67-67—134
Matt Fitzpatrick68-66—134
James Hahn65-69—134
Lee Hodges65-69—134
Maverick McNealy67-67—134
Andrew Putnam66-68—134
Sam Ryder68-66—134
Justin Thomas67-67—134
Will Zalatoris71-63—134
Christiaan Bezuidenhout69-66—135
Patrick Cantlay67-68—135
Tyrrell Hatton65-70—135
Max Homa66-69—135
Si Woo Kim62-73—135
Michael Thompson65-70—135
Hayden Buckley69-67—136
Rickie Fowler65-71—136
Dylan Frittelli66-70—136
Adam Hadwin69-67—136
Joohyung Kim66-70—136
Shane Lowry68-68—136
Collin Morikawa67-69—136
Sebastian Munoz68-68—136
Taylor Pendrith66-70—136
J.T. Poston64-72—136
Jon Rahm67-69—136
Davis Riley69-67—136
Xander Schauffele68-68—136
Beau Hossler68-69—137
Viktor Hovland67-70—137
Mackenzie Hughes67-70—137
Martin Laird66-71—137
David Lipsky67-70—137
Keith Mitchell68-69—137
Taylor Moore67-70—137
Joaquin Niemann71-66—137
Aaron Rai69-68—137
Adam Schenk71-66—137
Robert Streb67-70—137
Adam Svensson66-71—137
Brendon Todd69-68—137
Aaron Wise66-71—137
Corey Conners67-71—138
Cameron Davis67-71—138
Sungjae Im70-68—138
Stephan Jaeger71-67—138
Marc Leishman69-69—138
Mito Pereira67-71—138
Chez Reavie67-71—138
Greyson Sigg70-68—138
Gary Woodland69-69—138
Cameron Young67-71—138
Alex Noren73-WD
John Huh73-WD
Scott Piercy74-WD
Missed Cut
Keegan Bradley68-71—139
Jason Day65-74—139
Russell Henley68-71—139
Tom Hoge73-66—139
Billy Horschel68-71—139
Kurt Kitayama70-69—139
Patton Kizzire69-70—139
Rory McIlroy70-69—139
Matthew NeSmith69-70—139
Scottie Scheffler71-68—139
Chesson Hadley72-68—140
Russell Knox70-70—140
Anirban Lahiri71-69—140
Luke List71-69—140
Alex Smalley71-69—140
Scott Stallings71-69—140
Jhonattan Vegas67-73—140
Doug Ghim73-68—141
Kramer Hickok72-69—141
Max McGreevy69-72—141
Patrick Rodgers70-71—141
Matthias Schwab68-73—141
Brendan Steele71-70—141
Kevin Streelman70-71—141
Nick Taylor74-67—141
Nick Watney69-72—141
Ryan Brehm71-71—142
Joel Dahmen69-73—142
Matt Kuchar71-71—142
Peter Malnati71-71—142
Lucas Herbert73-70—143
Chad Ramey74-69—143
Webb Simpson71-72—143
Callum Tarren72-71—143
Cameron Tringale72-71—143
Harold Varner III69-74—143
Brandon Wu69-74—143
Mark Hubbard71-73—144
Chris Kirk72-72—144
Danny Lee72-72—144
C.T. Pan73-71—144
Seamus Power71-73—144
Jordan Spieth70-74—144
Kevin Tway69-75—144
Adam Long75-70—145
Vince Whaley72-73—145
Justin Rose71-75—146
Stewart Cink72-77—149
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.