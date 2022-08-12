St Jude Championship Golf

J.J. Spaun hits from the second fairway on Friday in the second round of the St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn.

 AP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — J.J. Spaun hopes he's only getting started on the road to the FedEx Cup finale. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will have to wait another week.

As for Jason Day, his season is over.

Spaun made a late birdie for a 3-under 67 to take a one-shot lead Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening event in the PGA Tour postseason that no longer has three of its biggest stars for the weekend at the TPC Southwind.

Scheffler, the Masters champion and No. 1 player for the last five months, never quite recovered from what he could only describe as an “out-of-body experience” with his putting in the first round. He had birdie chances on two of the last three holes he couldn't convert and his 68 was one shot short of making the weekend.

“Obviously, it's really frustrating coming into the playoffs,” Scheffler said. “I was practicing really hard at home, actually playing really good, and I showed up and had the worst putting day ever. Golf smacks you in the face sometimes."

McIlroy went from rough to gallery to fringe to bogey on his last hole for a 69 for only his second missed cut of the year. Spieth's hopes of playing the weekend ended with a tee shot into the water on the par-3 14th that led to a 74.

At least they get to play next week in the BMW Championship, being high enough in the standings not to lose too much sleep over it.

Day opened with a 65 and was hopeful of a big finish to advance into the top 70 who made it to the next playoff event. Instead, the former world No. 1 dropped five shots over the last eight holes, shot 74 and missed the cut by one shot.

Day was among 31 players who started outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup and missed the cut, meaning their season is over.

Rickie Fowler, who came in at No. 125, ended the back nine (double bogey) and front nine (bogey) poorly and shot 71. He was tied for 33rd, around for two more days but needing to contend to advance.

Spaun was at 11-under 129 and only looking ahead.

He was one shot ahead of Sepp Straka, who birdied his last three holes for a 66, and Troy Merritt, who had a 65. Merritt started at No. 64 in the standings, so this was just what he needed to make sure he would be moving on.

With a clear sky, hot sun and a little more wind, Spaun was as proud of his 67 on Friday as his 64 the day before. Mostly, he feels his game his coming around after going into a lull following his first PGA Tour title at the Valero Texas Open in early April.

“It’s so hard to be consistently good at the highest level. Some guys that do it like that, like Tiger and McIlroy and all those guys. It’s just insane how good they are for so long,” Spaun said. “I did it for a few months and then kind of fell off, but here I am kind of making my way back.”

Straka knows the feeling. He had not made it to the weekend since the Memorial in early June. And then he opened with rounds of 64-66.

"Hadn't played great coming into this week. Missed a bunch of cuts coming in,” Straka said (in his case, “a bunch” would be six in a row). "But that's golf. You're going to have the ebbs and flows and just kind go with it."

And off he went, especially at the end, when he finished with three straight birdies to get to 10 under.

Tony Finau, coming off two straight victories, had his 11th consecutive round at 68 or lower dating to the final round of the British Open. His 68 on Friday left him three behind.

Spaun didn't feel as though he had much of a lead — one shot, not to mention 15 players within four shots of the lead and 36 holes still to play.

“It's anyone's weekend, and it's going to mine,” he said playfully.

The first part for so many players was getting to the weekend, and two players who seized on the opportunity were Ryan Palmer and Lucas Glover.

Palmer is at No. 110 in the FedEx Cup, shot 67 and joined Finau, British Open champion Cam Smith (65) and others at 8-under 132.

Glover is No. 121. Even with a bogey on his final hole, his 68 put him four shots out of the lead.

------

At TPC Southwind

Memphis, Tenn.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,243; Par: 70

2nd Round

J.J. Spaun62-67—129

Troy Merritt65-65—130

Sepp Straka64-66—130

Denny McCarthy66-65—131

Tony Finau64-68—132

Brian Harman66-66—132

Ryan Palmer65-67—132

Cameron Smith67-65—132

Tyler Duncan70-63—133

Lucas Glover65-68—133

Emiliano Grillo67-66—133

Kevin Kisner69-64—133

Kyoung-Hoon Lee64-69—133

Trey Mullinax66-67—133

Adam Scott66-67—133

Sahith Theegala63-70—133

Sam Burns65-69—134

Wyndham Clark67-67—134

Matt Fitzpatrick68-66—134

James Hahn65-69—134

Lee Hodges65-69—134

Maverick McNealy67-67—134

Andrew Putnam66-68—134

Sam Ryder68-66—134

Justin Thomas67-67—134

Will Zalatoris71-63—134

Christiaan Bezuidenhout69-66—135

Patrick Cantlay67-68—135

Tyrrell Hatton65-70—135

Max Homa66-69—135

Si Woo Kim62-73—135

Michael Thompson65-70—135

Hayden Buckley69-67—136

Rickie Fowler65-71—136

Dylan Frittelli66-70—136

Adam Hadwin69-67—136

Joohyung Kim66-70—136

Shane Lowry68-68—136

Collin Morikawa67-69—136

Sebastian Munoz68-68—136

Taylor Pendrith66-70—136

J.T. Poston64-72—136

Jon Rahm67-69—136

Davis Riley69-67—136

Xander Schauffele68-68—136

Beau Hossler68-69—137

Viktor Hovland67-70—137

Mackenzie Hughes67-70—137

Martin Laird66-71—137

David Lipsky67-70—137

Keith Mitchell68-69—137

Taylor Moore67-70—137

Joaquin Niemann71-66—137

Aaron Rai69-68—137

Adam Schenk71-66—137

Robert Streb67-70—137

Adam Svensson66-71—137

Brendon Todd69-68—137

Aaron Wise66-71—137

Corey Conners67-71—138

Cameron Davis67-71—138

Sungjae Im70-68—138

Stephan Jaeger71-67—138

Marc Leishman69-69—138

Mito Pereira67-71—138

Chez Reavie67-71—138

Greyson Sigg70-68—138

Gary Woodland69-69—138

Cameron Young67-71—138

Alex Noren73-WD

John Huh73-WD

Scott Piercy74-WD

Missed Cut

Keegan Bradley68-71—139

Jason Day65-74—139

Russell Henley68-71—139

Tom Hoge73-66—139

Billy Horschel68-71—139

Kurt Kitayama70-69—139

Patton Kizzire69-70—139

Rory McIlroy70-69—139

Matthew NeSmith69-70—139

Scottie Scheffler71-68—139

Chesson Hadley72-68—140

Russell Knox70-70—140

Anirban Lahiri71-69—140

Luke List71-69—140

Alex Smalley71-69—140

Scott Stallings71-69—140

Jhonattan Vegas67-73—140

Doug Ghim73-68—141

Kramer Hickok72-69—141

Max McGreevy69-72—141

Patrick Rodgers70-71—141

Matthias Schwab68-73—141

Brendan Steele71-70—141

Kevin Streelman70-71—141

Nick Taylor74-67—141

Nick Watney69-72—141

Ryan Brehm71-71—142

Joel Dahmen69-73—142

Matt Kuchar71-71—142

Peter Malnati71-71—142

Lucas Herbert73-70—143

Chad Ramey74-69—143

Webb Simpson71-72—143

Callum Tarren72-71—143

Cameron Tringale72-71—143

Harold Varner III69-74—143

Brandon Wu69-74—143

Mark Hubbard71-73—144

Chris Kirk72-72—144

Danny Lee72-72—144

C.T. Pan73-71—144

Seamus Power71-73—144

Jordan Spieth70-74—144

Kevin Tway69-75—144

Adam Long75-70—145

Vince Whaley72-73—145

Justin Rose71-75—146

Stewart Cink72-77—149

Tags

Trending Video