Springfield captured its 5th consecutive Ohio Men’s Senior Baseball League Legends Division (65+) championship.
Recently at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton, Ohio, Springfield defeated the Munson Classics, 11-3, behind the pitching of Bill Sattler and hitting of Brian Wright, John Jewell and Jack Hay.
Springfield concluded the campaign with a 15-2 overall record — winning its last 10 games of the season.
Team members include Hay, Bobby Johnson, Jewell, Paul Bevilacqua, John Cashbaugh, Rick Tracy, Ed Farrell (Greenville), Dave Staley, Howard Merritt, John D’Onofrio, Dave Warren, Jimmy Wilson, Manager of the Year Pat Pruent (West Middlesex native, Kennedy Christian High alumnus, Neshannock Twp. resident), Don Christian, Sattler, Joe Bertolacci, Jim Ciotti, Wright, Dave Smercansky, Terry Hogan, Tom Murphy, Nick Simko and Tom Gaona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.