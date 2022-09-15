Springfield poses for a photo after winning its fifth straight title. Team members include, kneeling from left: Jack Hay, Bobby Johnson, John Jewell, Paul Bevilacqua, John Cashbaugh, Rick Tracy and Ed Farrell (Greenville). Standing, from left: Dave Staley, Howard Merritt, John D’Onofrio, Dave Warren, Jimmy Wilson, Manager of the Year Pat Pruent (West Middlesex native, Kennedy Christian High alumnus, Neshannock Twp. resident), Don Christian, Bill Sattler, Joe Bertolacci, Jim Ciotti — who won the league’s batting championship with a .630 average — and Brian Wright. Missing from photo are Dave Smercansky, Terry Hogan, Tom Murphy, Nick Simko and Tom Gaona.