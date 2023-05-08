SRU Director of Athletics Roberta Page has announced the hiring of former St. Louis University women’s basketball associate head coach Ryenn Micaletti as head coach of The Rock women’s basketball program.
A New Castle native and veteran coach with 12 years of collegiate experience, including the last seven years at the NCAA Division I level, Micaletti is set to become the 17th head coach in SRU women’s basketball history.
Micaletti comes to Slippery Rock after serving one season as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Division I St. Louis, where she helped lead the Billikens to the first A-10 Tournament title and first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history last winter.
“I want to thank Dr. Page and Dr. Wilmes for their leadership, support and believing in me and my vision for Slippery Rock women’s basketball,” said Micaletti. “I have known for a long time how special it is to have an opportunity to coach at The Rock. I am ecstatic to be back home in the area where I grew up and to represent Rock women’s basketball.”
Micaletti is uniquely familiar with Division II basketball and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, having spent time both as a player and as a coach in the PSAC Western Division. She played collegiately for four years at Seton Hill, graduating in 2011 with a degree in history with a certification in secondary education after helping the Griffins to go 45-16 with an NCAA Tournament appearance in her final two seasons.
She also spent one year as an assistant coach at Indiana University (Pa.) before she was hired by former SRU head coach Bobby McGraw as an assistant coach at Slippery Rock in 2014.
She spent two years as an assistant at SRU under McGraw from 2014-16, helping to lead the program to its first PSAC playoff appearance in a decade and helping to mentor one of the best players in program history, D’Asia Chambers, who is still playing professionally overseas.
After two years at Slippery Rock, Micaletti rejoined former coworker and IUP assistant coach Rebecca Tillett at the U.S. Naval Academy, making the jump to the Division I level as an assistant coach. She worked at Navy from 2016-20, helping the Midshipmen to back-to-back Patriot League runner-up honors and two trips to the WNIT Tournament.
Tillett was hired as the head coach at Longwood University and Micaletti joined her in 2020 and took the next step in her career when she earned the title of associate head coach. She helped lead Longwood to a 36-19 overall record in two seasons that included an NCAA Tournament victory over Mount St. Mary’s and a Big South Conference title in 2022.
Following the 2021-22 season, Micaletti followed Tillett to St. Louis University, where she again served as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. At St. Louis, Micaletti helped to quickly turn the program around, leading the Billikens to their first A-10 Tournament title and first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history in just her first year on the staff.
Slippery Rock finished the 2022-23 season with a 15-13 overall record and had two players, Deleah Gibson and Isabellah Middleton, earn second team All-PSAC honors.
