SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – The Slippery Rock University men's track and field team brought home the runner-up trophy with a second place finish in the team standings at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships that wrapped up Saturday evening from SRU's William Lennox Track.
Shippensburg captured its 14th straight team title with 176 total points, while Slippery Rock had a phenomenal final day of action to vault up to second overall with 128 points. East Stroudsburg took third with 113 points, followed by California (Pa.) with 87 points and Lock Haven rounding out the top five with 58 points.
The Rock won five event titles on the final day of competition and were headlined by AJ Virata, who was named the Most Outstanding Track Athlete of the Meet after voting by the league's head coaches.
One day after setting the all-time PSAC record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.97 seconds in the prelims, Virata scooped up three titles and had a hand in 30 total points for the team. He led off the day by running the second leg of the winning 4x100-meter relay where he teamed with Kadin Johnson, Matthew Crow and Kanye Thompson to run 41.00 seconds and pick up 10 points. He then took the 100-meter dash title in 10.54 seconds with Thompson also earning All-PSAC honors in third place in 10.65 seconds. He closed out the triple with a win in the 200-meter dash finals in 21.25 seconds.
Slippery Rock picked up a fourth win in emphatic fashion when Dalton Anderson repeated as champion in the javelin with a huge season-best effort of 67.54 meters on his final attempt. That mark is virtually a lock to send him to the National Championships for the second season in a row. Josh Kingerski also took seventh with a throw of 54.91 meters to pick up two points.
The final win for SRU Saturday came in the 800-meter run, where Shannon Dooley went from fourth to first in the final 200 meters to run away with a win in a personal best and NCAA provisional time of 1:51.32.
Slippery Rock got a pair of All-PSAC finishes in the shot put with John Eakin taking second with a throw of 17.63 meters and Joshua Gose finishing third with a throw of 16.90 meters. Seaton Wozniak (Slippery Rock High) also was eighth at 15.45 meters to give SRU 15 points in the competition.
Crow had a busy day to go with his 4x100-meter relay win, placing in both the hurdle events as well. He took fourth in the 400-meter hurdles by winning the first heat in 54.50 seconds. He also took fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.91 seconds to score nine individual points.
Johnson was fourth in the 400-meter dash in 48.63 seconds after stringing together a pair of 48-second efforts this weekend.
Devon Navaroli capped the top efforts in the mid-distance races with a fifth place showing in 3:53.18 to score four points.
The final point on the track came in the 5,000-meter run, where Troy Hart (Reynolds High) was eighth in 15:12.49.
The Rock's points were rounded out on the day by Taye Lynch with a fifth place finish in the triple jump with a leap of 14.48 meters.
Saturday marked the end of the season for most of the SRU team. The athletes with NCAA provisional marks will now wait to find out if they are high enough on the list of declared athletes to be accepted into the National Championships. The declarations will be announced Tuesday and the national meet is scheduled for May 25-27 in Pueblo, Colorado. Dalton Anderson (8th in javelin) and John Eakin (14th in shot put) have a high probability of being accepted, while AJ Virata (25th in 200m) has an outside chance.
