SLIPPERY ROCK - The Slippery Rock University softball team swept Edinboro in a 7-2 Game 1 win and 14-12 victory in Game 2 on Senior Day at Kasnevich Field.
SRU's victory in game one clinched its first berth into the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament playoffs since 2016.
The sweep also set a new single-season record for wins in a season for The Rock as they improve to 28-22 overall and 19-13 in the conference. The previous record for wins in a season at SRU was 27 in 2008. The losses round out Edinboro's season at 15-27 on the year and 9-21 in league competition.
Prior to Saturdays doubleheader, The Rock honored their six-member senior class of Cami Fisk, Erin Gardner, Regan Hozak, Julianna Hutchinson (Slippery Rock High), Chloe Sharman and Anna Villies for their contributions to the program over their careers.
Slippery Rock was led over the doubleheader by Arielle Brown, who was 4-for-7 with one run scored, four RBI, one home run and her team-leading 24th stolen base of the season.
Kelsi Anderson (14-8) was clutch in the circle for Slippery Rock as she picked up the game-one win while striking out nine before recording a save in game two after having struck out three of the four batters she faced.
Game 1: Hutchinson went 2-for-3 with two RBI while Anderson picked up her 14th victory of the season after holding Edinboro to one run and four hits on the way to a 7-2 Rock victory.
Slippery Rock jumped out to a 4-0 lead entering the fourth inning that saw Brown, Gardner and Hutchinson combine to drive in its four runs. Edinboro eliminated any SRU hopes of a shutout by scoring one run in the top of the fourth on an RBI-single to cut The Rock's lead to 4-1.
However, Slippery Rock went on to tally three additional runs over the final innings and Sharman, in a relief appearance, held the Fighting Scot attack to only one more run en route to a five-run win.
Joining Hutchinson as leaders of the Slippery Rock game-one offense was Mackenzie Freeman who was 1-for-1 with two RBI in a pinch-hitting appearance and Alexsa Hurd who was 1-for-4 with her 11th home run of the season. Brown and Gardner each tallied one RBI apiece as well.
Anderson earned the win after allowing one run on four hits with nine strikeouts over six innings before giving way to Sharman who finished out the win.
Macy Sral (11-7) was the pitcher of record for Edinboro after allowing seven runs, three being earned, on eight hits with three strikeouts over 5.1 innings of work. Offensively, The Fighting Scots were led by Stephanie Krick who was 1-for-2 with a solo home run.
Game 2: The Rock took a 10-run lead into the fourth inning that it would never relinquish as a combined pitching relief effort by Anderson, Sharman and Mackenzie Borkovich halted a late-game rally by the Fighting Scots to secure a 14-12 Rock win.
Slippery Rock took a 13-3 lead over Edinboro into the fourth inning highlighted by an eight-run third inning and three-run homer by Aubrey Mansfield in the first frame.
The Fighting Scots were able to go on a three-inning rally starting at the top of the fourth that saw it scatter nine runs to cut the SRU lead to just 13-12 before Anderson checked into the top of the sixth inning to work SRU out of a potentially game-tying situation by recording the inning's last out.
Brown tacked on an insurance run in the home half of the sixth frame by way of solo home run, her second of the season, down the leftfield line.
Entering the top of the seventh frame, Anderson retired the Fighting Scots in order to seal a 14-12 win and the four-game season sweep of Edinboro.
The Rock's offense was led by Mansfield who was 2-for-4 with two runs, four RBI and a home run. Brown went 3-for-5 with one run, three RBI and a homer of her own. Villies rounded out SRU's player to drive in multiple runs as she was 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Game 2 starter Hurd (11-4) took the win after allowing seven runs, six being earned, on five hits with two strikeouts while Anderson earned the save after allowing no hits or runs with three strikeouts over 1.1 innings pitched. The Rock's ace now has three saves in 2023 as well.
Borkovich in two innings of work surrendered three runs on four hits with one strikeout while Sharman in 0.1 innings pitched allowed two runs on one hit.
Dylan Claycomb (0-4) was the pitcher of record after surrendering 11 runs, four of which were earned, on nine hits over two innings. Cheyenne Shughart led the Fighting Scots attack as she was 3-for-4 with one run and four RBI.
Slippery Rock opens PSAC Tournament competition May 3 in Quakertown, Pa., against an opponent yet to be determined.
