SLIPPERY ROCK — Stacey Rice knew Friday’s doubleheader between the Seton Hill and Slippery Rock University softball teams would be a grind.
Both teams were in a battle for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West title, with both teams in the top half of the division.
The doubleheader lived up to expectations, and The Rock pulled out both games. SRU won the opener, 2-1, and Game 2, 4-0.
All four pitchers that took to the circle for the Griffins and The Rock (18-14, 9-5) held down the opposing offense for long stretches.
SRU’s Kelis Anderson and Seton Hill’s Lauren Dellett squared off in the opener. They pitched to a scoreless draw through the first four innings.
In the top of the fifth, Camryn Murphy reached on a leadoff single to left field and advanced to second on an error. Murphy stole third to put the Griffins (15-11, 8-4 PSAC West) in position to take the lead with nobody out. However, Anderson struckout Abby Smearman, and induced groundouts from Brooklyn Fukushima and Kylie Hegland to get out of the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, Arielle Brown drew a walk to start the half inning and stole second. Later in the inning, Alexsa Hurd drove the first pitch of her at-bat over the left-center field wall for a 2-0 SRU lead.
“I feel like our momentum was picking up while we were in the field,” Hurd said. “It just helped us all continue to hit, and it’s great to score runs, but all of us cheering each other on is what did it for us.”
Anderson continued to roll until allowing a solo home run to Dellett in the top of the seventh. Then Murphy reached on a fielding error, but Anderson got back-to-back groundouts to Hurd at second base to end the game.
Anderson (11-3) allowed one run on three hits and struck out six in the complete-game win.
Dellett was given the loss after allowing two runs on four hits and six walks. She struck out 10 in the complete game.
The nightcap was similar to the opener. Hurd took the circle for the Rock, and Chloe Elliott was her counterpart for the Griffins.
It was another low-scoring affair in Game 2. The pitchers kept the game scoreless for the first five innings. And much like Game 1, the Griffins had the first chance at opening the scoring.
Hurd got the first two outs of the inning, but she hit Mackenzie Zang with the first pitch of her at-bat. Zang stole second, but Hurd got Murphy to ground out to end the inning.
In the home half, Brown doubled to open the frame. Aubrey Mansfield singled and stole second with one down. Rice decided to put Erin Gardner at the plate and called for a suicide squeeze.
Gardner got the bunt down and Brown scored on a head-first slide. The ball rolled away from Zang, who was the catcher, after Brown’s right cleat caught the Griffin in the face. Mansfield took advantage of the chaos and scored to put The Rock ahead 2-0.
“I thought that if (the squeeze) doesn’t work out, we’ll still have a runner at third with two outs – possibly a reload because they went home, so we’d have another runner at either first or second,” Rice said. “We’d have an opportunity to drive another run in.
“With how well Chole was pitching and how we were kinda striking out a little too much, I didn’t feel confident we’d get the clutch hit. I felt confident we’d at least bunt the ball and make something happen.”
Following a single by Alyssa Sheely, Cami Fisk doubled to center field to drive in Sheely and Gardner for a 4-0 lead.
Hurd (6-2) recorded the final three outs in the seventh to post the complete game. Hurd allowed one hit and two walks, but she struck out 10.
At the plate for the day, the sophomore went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Elliott (4-7) took the loss in the second game. She fanned nine, but she allowed four runs on four hits and three walks.
With the win, The Rock has won the last six straight. It also brings a close to the first round of conference matchups, and the rest of the season will be familiar opponents.
Rice hopes the win will help the team build confidence to continue competing in a division that has a number of teams separated by one game in the loss column.
“It’s a proud moment that they were able to rise above some adversity,”
Rice said. “Today wasn’t easy. There were a lot of strikeouts. The girls had to dig deep. Sometimes you take your offense with you to each at-bat and from game to game, but they didn’t do that. They understood that these pitchers were good, this team was good, they stayed patient and pulled out those W’s in late stages of Game 1 and 2.”
