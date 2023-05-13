SLIPPERY ROCK – The Slippery Rock University women's track and field team won the team title at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships that wrapped up Saturday evening from SRU's William Lennox Track.
The Rock picked up their 17th overall title in women's outdoor track and field and their first since 2019. It also marked the first title in the head coaching career of Bill Jordan, who took over the program last summer after the retirement of John Papa.
"I'm just incredibly proud of our kids for the way they competed and represented themselves and our University this weekend," said Jordan. "Both the men and the women put together an incredible meet and for us to come out of this with two trophies is a terrific way to close out hosting an event like this. We knew we would be in a battle on the women's side and we would need a good finish today and everyone stepped up and carried us over the line. I'm so proud of our coaching staff and our student-athletes."
Slippery Rock racked up 140.5 points to win the team title by a comfortable margin with Shippensburg taking second with 115 points. Defending champion Millersville was edged for the runner-up trophy by two points with the Marauders taking third with 113 points. Edinboro was fourth at 76 points and East Stroudsburg rounded out the top five with 72 points.
The Rock won two event titles Saturday to go with Anna Igims' win in the 3,000-meter steeplechase from Friday night to give SRU three event wins over the weekend.
Both of the wins Saturday came in the throws, where Sarah Corrie completed the 2022-23 sweep in the shot put and Trinity Clark repeated as a champion in the javelin. Both women recorded season-bests on the day. Corrie finished with an outdoor career-best of 14.41 meters to win the shot put, moving her up to No. 20 on the national list. Olivia Heckman also scored with a fifth place finish and a toss of 12.82 meters. Clark also moved up to No. 20 on the national list with a season-best effort of 44.11 meters in the javelin. Skylar Sherry took seventh with a throw of 39.46 meters to score as well.
Igims closed out an exceptional meet by picking up a pair of runner-up finishes Saturday. She took second in the 1,500-meter run in 4:40.73 and was second in the 5,000-meter run in 17:41.83. Those 16 points plus her win in the steeple gave her 26 individual points this weekend. She was joined in the 5K by Marianne Abdalah in sixth (18:05) and Katie Plassio in seventh (18:12) as that trio locked up the team title officially for SRU before the final event of the day.
Slippery Rock also got a runner-up finish Saturday from Kendall Grossman, who tied for second in the pole vault with a clearance of 3.71 meters. Sarah Schneider also placed in seventh at 3.41 meters.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Samantha Gilbert, Haley Morgan, Regan Johnson and Thai-Lin Pierce earned All-PSAC honors with a second place showing in 46.90 seconds. Gilbert also scored in the 100-meter dash in fifth in 12.06 seconds.
Rachel Veneziano earned an All-PSAC finish in the 400-meter hurdles in third place in 1:03.93. Veneziano then ran a leg of the sixth place 4x400-meter relay to close the meet along with Lorna Speigle, Madison Olsen and Jordan Klick.
Klick scored in the 800-meter run with a fifth place finish in 2:17.80 and Chaley Younkin rounded out the points on the track with a fourth place finish in the 100-meter hurdles in 14.50 seconds.
The final points on the day came from Aleks Brozeski with an All-PSAC finish in the triple jump. She took third with a leap of 11.67 meters to score six points.
Saturday marked the end of the season for most of the SRU team. The athletes with NCAA provisional marks will now wait to find out if they are high enough on the list of declared athletes to be accepted into the National Championships. The declarations will be announced Tuesday and the national meet is scheduled for May 25-27 in Pueblo, Colorado. Sarah Corrie (shot put), Trinity Clark (javelin) and Anna Igims (steeplechase) are all No. 20 on the national list as of Saturday evening, putting all three just inside the bubble.
