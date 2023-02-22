SLIPPERY ROCK — One bad 10-minute stretch doomed the Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team.
The Rock got off to a slow start against Clarion and fell 75-71 at Morrow Field House in Slippery Rock on Wednesday evening.
The loss snapped The Rock’s three-game win streak, but more importantly, it also put an expiration date on its season.
Seton Hill beat Mercyhurst at the buzzer minutes after the conclusion of Slippery Rock’s game Wednesday. The loss and Seton Hill victory eliminated The Rock from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Tournament.
The Golden Eagles (5-21, 5-16) came out white hot shooting. They led 32-18 midway through the second quarter. And at that point, Clarion was 12-for-25 shooting from the floor and 7-for-14 shooting from behind the 3-point arc.
“The first couple quarters, we came out slow,” SRU acting head coach Chenara Wilson said. “(The Golden Eagles) came out on fire. I think they were shooting 50 percent from 3.”
The Rock (15-12, 10-11) battled their way back, however. It outscored the Golden Eagles 26-14 in the fourth quarter, and a layup by Isabellah Middleton cut the deficit to 68-67 with 1:26 to play.
But The Rock was forced to foul to extend the game. Clarion went 6-for-6 shooting from the free-throw line to keep SRU from completing the comeback.
SRU’s Deleah Gibson led all scorers with 31 points. She also had seven rebounds and three assists. And Middletown added 26 points with a team-high nine rebounds and three assists.
Sierra Bermudez scored 21 points to lead the Golden Eagles. Jada Smith contributed 17 points and eight rebounds, and Allyson Kirby chipped in 10 points.
Wilson led The Rock through a challenging year.
She took over the program following the death of head coach Bobby McGraw in July. Despite the loss of McGraw, Wilson led The Rock to a winning season.
The 2022-23 campaign will be the first winning season for SRU women’s basketball since 2001-02.
“When you look at the whole perspective of things — people picking us eighth and not being able to win or fight with the team that we have — you’re down about this one, but you’re proud of the overall season,” Wilson said.
The Rock will host Pitt-Johnstown on Saturday at 1 p.m. to conclude the season. Wilson wants to see SRU win the season finale and enter the offseason with some momentum.
If The Rock can beat Pitt-Johnstown, the women’s team will finish 8-5 at Morrow Field House. It would be the third-best home record in program history behind 2001-02 (9-3) and 2000-01 (8-4).
“I want to go out and fight for our seniors,” Wilson said. “We lost to them the first time, so obviously, we’ll be looking for a win. And like I told the girls in the locker room, I would like for us to come out and give everything we got to get a win … not going out and finishing the season on a low note.”
