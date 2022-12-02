UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Slippery Rock University senior cross country standout Marianne Abdalah wrapped up her collegiate cross country career at the NCAA Division II National Championships Friday at Chambers Bay in Washington state.
The graduate student from Wexford placed 105th overall in a field of 262 of the top women’s runners in Division II. She covered the 6,000-meter course in 22:07.2.
At the first time split of the race, which came at 600-meters, Abdalah crossed in 149th place. Over the rest of the race, she passed a total of 45 runners to move up to 105th at the finish line.
Abdalah was the fifth overall finisher out of the 24 runners from the Atlantic Region that were in the field, matching her placing at the Atlantic Region Championships two weeks ago. She topped both of the other individual qualifiers from the region with California’s Malia Anderson placing 111th and Seton Hill’s Hannah Smrcka finishing 113th.
Abdalah was competing at the national meet for the second year in a row, becoming the first SRU female to race in back-to-back National Championship meets since Jennifer Harpp in 2009 and 2010.
She will now join her teammates on the indoor track and field roster and will begin competing indoor in January.
GROVE CITY
United Soccer Coaches honored Grove City College senior men’s soccer player Sam Belitz as a First Team All-Region VII selection this week.
A four-year starter at forward, Belitz led the PAC with 14 goals, five game-winning goals and 1.88 points per game. He scored 10 goals and added a pair of assists in league play. Belitz concluded his career with 41 goals, the No. 5 total in program history.
Belitz also earned First Team All-PAC this year and concluded his career as a four-time All-PAC selection. He captured PAC Player of the Year and CoSIDA Academic All-America recognition in 2021.
