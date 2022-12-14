SLIPPERY ROCK – Slippery Rock University senior defensive end D.J. Adediwura was named to first team All-America honors by the Associated Press and second team All-America honors by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association when the AP and D2CCA Division II All-America teams were announced Wednesday.
Adediwura, a senior from Columbia, Maryland, becomes the lone Slippery Rock athlete to be named to an All-America team this fall and is one of the four defensive linemen in Division II to be recognized as a first team honoree on the AP team and one of six total defensive linemen to be recognized on the D2CCA team.
The All-America honors are the first of his career and add to a lengthy list of accomplishments after Adediwura picked up his third career All-Conference award and his second career All-Region honor earlier this fall. He was named the D2CCA Super Region One Defensive Player of the Year and picked up first team All-Region honors after also being named to first team All-PSAC West honors.
He was also one of the nine national finalists for the Gene Upshaw Division II Lineman of the Year Award and was a nominee for both the Harlon Hill Trophy and the Cliff Harris Award that goes to the Small College Defensive Player of the Year.
Adediwura put together one of the best comeback seasons in all of college football in 2022 after missing the entire 2021 season following knee surgery. Returning to the field for the first time in nearly three years, he established himself as the top defensive lineman in Super Region One by leading all players at his position during the regular season with 10.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss.
He ended the year ranked third on the team in total tackles, behind The Rock’s two starting linebackers, with 62 total stops. Adediwura racked up 10.5 sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss and was credited with an additional 15 QB hurries over the course of the season. He finished his four-year career with 54.0 tackles for loss, which ranked fifth among all active Division II players in the nation.
Adediwura becomes the 15th AP All-America selection for Slippery Rock since 2014 and extends The Rock’s streak of seasons with at least one AP All-American to eight consecutive years.
Also announced Wednesday was the two-year deal between SRU and New Haven for a home-and-home series starting in 2024. New Haven will travel to Slippery Rock University to open the 2024 season and The Rock travel to New Haven in West Haven, Connecticut, the following season.
Both programs are coming off NCAA Playoff appearances in 2022 and have made at least three trips to the NCAA postseason in the last four seasons. Slippery Rock owns the third longest active playoff streak in Division II at four straight years, while New Haven has made the postseason in three of the last four seasons.
Slippery Rock and New Haven have played six times dating back to 1986 with two of those six meetings coming in the NCAA Playoffs. The teams also played a home-and-home to open the 2015 and 2016 seasons and most recently met in the 2018 NCAA Playoffs. Both teams have won three games in the series, with New Haven winning the first three meetings in 1986, 1987 and 1997 and SRU winning the most recent three in 2015, 2016 and 2018.
Slippery Rock will finish a four-year deal with Wayne State University (Mich.) next fall when the Warriors travel to The Rock to open the 2023 season Sept. 2.
With the signed New Haven contract, Slippery Rock now has complete schedules for the next three seasons and will play an 11-game regular season schedule in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
The Rock will open the 2024 and 2025 seasons with back-to-back playoff contenders as SRU will get Shepherd University in week two PSAC crossovers in each of those seasons. The Rock will then play at Indiana (Pa.) in week five of the 2024 season and host California (Pa.) in week four of the 2025 season, giving SRU three Super Region One traditional powers in the first five weeks of both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.