MANSFIELD, Pa. — Troy Hart (Reynolds High) and Ethan Brentham both earned All-Region honors to lead the Slippery Rock University men’s cross country team to a sixth place showing at the NCAA Atlantic Region Championships Saturday at Mansfield University.
Hart and Brentham both picked up their first career All-Region awards in cross country with top 25 finishes in a field of 162 finishers. Hart led The Rock with a 16th place finish after covering the 9,500-meter course in 30:13. Brentham followed in 19th place in 30:18.
Charleston won the team title with 33 points, edging Edinboro in second place with 47 points. Concord earned the third and final team berth in the National Championships with 104 points. Davis & Elkins was fourth with 128 points, followed by Shippensburg with 134 points and Slippery Rock with 166 points. A total of 23 teams recorded a team score in the event.
The Rock’s third finisher was Shannon Dooley, who just missed out on All-Region in 27th place in 30:30. Devon Navaroli was 45th in 30:51 and Tucker Davis was 65th in 31:45 to round out the SRU scorers.
Michael Novak took 106th in 32:59 and Noah Johnson was 116th in 33:37 to cap the SRU entries.
Saturday’s regional meet marked the end of the cross country season for The Rock men. SRU will now turn its focus to the indoor track and field season that is scheduled to begin in December.
While at Reynolds, Hart won the District 10 Class 1A individual boys cross country championship race in 2018 and 2019.
Hart finished 19th at the PIAA Championships in Hershey in 2018 and placed 12th in 2019.
THIEL
• Wrestling — Thiel senior Peyton Hearn, former mat standout at Conneaut Area, was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Wrestler of the Week on Monday.
Hearn went 4-0 Saturday and won the 157-pound bracket at the Baldwin Wallace Invitational.
He opened the day with a 7-2 decision over Case Western’s Marty Landes before winning by major decision (11-1) over Defiance’s Brent Eicher. Hearn won 4-0 over Baldwin Wallace’s Justin Ritchie in the semifinals before edging Baldwin Wallace’s Emmanuel Scordos (2-1) in the title bout.
Hearn opened the season with a 4-0, first-place finish at the W&J Invitational last weekend. On Wednesday, he helped the Tomcats defeat the Hiram Terriers 33-19 with a 9-3 win over Seth Holt.
Hearn was not the only Thiel wrestler to win a title at Baldwin Wallace on Saturday. Tomcats’ junior Bryce McCloskey (Reynolds High) captured the 184-pound title. He went 4-0 and won all four matches by fall.
The Tomcats will compete in the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Invitational on Dec. 3.
