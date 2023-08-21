PITTSBURGH — Coming soon to a city near you: An explosive Pittsburgh Steelers offense?
Yes, it’s only Week 2 of the preseason. And yes, this offense only managed 18 points per game during the 2022 season.
But this isn’t the same offense that took the field for the 2022 Steelers.
Through two preseason games, we’ve seen:
• Kenny Pickett hitting George Pickens in a tight window against the Tampa Buccaneers in Week 1 of the preseason. Pickens then made a move to fool the safety and streak into the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown.
• Mason Rudolph launching a ball deep against the Buccaneers to hit Calvin Austin III in stride. Defenders couldn’t match Austin’s speed as he ran to the end zone for a 67-yard score.
• Against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night, Jaylen Warren getting to the outside – and left guard Isaac Seumalo tying up linebacker Tyrel Dodson nicely on the play – to run 62 yards for a touchdown.
• Pickett connecting with tight end Pat Freiermuth over the middle for a 25-yard touchdown just two minutes after Warren’s score.
In 2022, the longest passing touchdown the Steelers had was a 31-yard strike from Pickett to Pickens in the final game of the season against the Cleveland Browns.
Their longest rushing touchdown was 19-yard score by Najee Harris against the Cincinnati Bengals in November.
They’ve topped both those numbers in the past two weeks.
While it’s hard to glean too much from preseason games, it’s at least encouraging to see some explosion from an offense that looked downright anemic at times during the 2022 season.
This offense has added new players, fortifying the offensive line with Seumalo and Nate Herbig in free agency before drafting tackle Broderick Jones 14th overall and selecting do-it-all offensive lineman Spencer Anderson in the seventh round.
The team also traded for veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson (Penn State) and drafted 6-foot-7, 264-pound tight end Darnell Washington in the third round.
Austin is also a new part of the equation after missing his rookie season with injury.
In addition to his long touchdown at Tampa Bay, he returned a punt 57 yards against the Bills. Freiermuth’s touchdown came on the very next play.
“There’s a lot of new guys on the team that bring a lot of different aspects to the offense,” Pickett said following Saturday’s game. “I think you’re starting to see that throughout the preseason.
“Calvin is definitely one of the guys that put a lot of work in the offseason. I think we’re doing a good job getting him the ball in space. He did a great job in the return game to set us up for the second touchdown. I can’t say enough good things about the new guys on the team.”
The players who remain from 2022 have also looked a little different.
During training camp, Pickett had a little more zip on his ball. He’s been effective at fitting balls into tight windows, both in practice and in the limited in-game snaps he’s taken.
A full offseason of reps with his wide receivers has also seemed to help matters.
Speaking of the wide receivers, one of the least talked about things on this offense has been the wideouts’ downfield blocking, which has helped set up some long runs the past two weeks.
“That was one thing we emphasized a lot, the ability of them to block opens up a lot for us,” Harris said. “Diontae (Johnson) had a good block on Jaylen’s touchdown.”
Warren says he expects the offense to be “very explosive” this year.
“I like where we’re at right now, but we’re looking to improve every day,” Warren said.
Harris thinks the offense as whole has been better. He attributes that to the team bringing in veteran players such as Robinson and center Mason Cole, who the Steelers signed prior to 2022.
“I don’t think it’s just Kenny with command. I think it’s all of us,” Harris said.
“Obviously, Kenny being the quarterback, he has the biggest voice, but you’ve got Mason on the line who’s played a lot of football,” Harris added. “I’m in my third year. You got a lot of guys who have played a lot of football, so everybody’s really accountable for each other. If anybody is slacking, we pick each other up.”
With a mix of savvy veterans and young, exciting playmakers, this offense finally looks to be clicking. Now it’s time to see if it can carry over into the regular season.
AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pittsburgh sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
