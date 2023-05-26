PITTSBURGH — Allen Robinson didn’t have many veteran wide receivers to look up to when he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The longest tenured wide receiver the Jaguars had that year was Cecil Shorts III, who was drafted just three years earlier.
“My first, second, third, fourth year in my career I really didn’t have a vet that I could lean on (who had) different experiences and knew conceptually – whether that’s routes, concepts, defenses, and things like that,” Robinson said following the third day of Steelers organized team activities on Thursday.
The Penn State product was acquired by the Steelers from the Los Angeles Rams in April. A month into his tenure with the team, Robinson is using the experience he’s gained during his decade-long career to mentor an offense that was the youngest in the NFL last year.
“I think it’s just helping to expand guys’ knowledge and just talking through different experiences that I’ve had and things like that,” Robinson said.
Robinson has learned things from a variety of different coaches and players during his time in the NFL. He now wants utilize his knowledge and experience to be a veteran presence for his teammates – something that he wishes he would have had when starting his career.
“Just being able to try to talk through some of the things that I have gone through, when I was early in my career,” Robinson said. “Being able to try to always have an open dialogue with the group as far as things that we want to get accomplished. I try to do that.”
While Robinson wants to be a mentor to the offense as a whole, he’s already developed a relationship with second-year receiver George Pickens.
“I see a lot of myself in George as far as an ascendant player coming into his second year,” Robinson said. “There still was a ton of football that I didn’t know.”
“(There were) certain things that I didn’t know that I wish I had known,” Robinson continued. “I definitely can relate to where he’s at coming off his rookie year and the kind of talent that he has.”
Pickens is coming off a rookie campaign that saw him catch 52 balls for 801 yards and four touchdowns in one of the lowest-scoring offenses in the league. If Pickens can have a sophomore season like Robinson did, Steelers fans will certainly be happy –Robinson had 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns in his second season.
Pickens says he’s already learned a lot from Robinson in a short time.
“The ins and outs, the ways of the game, different coverages,” Pickens said. “How to attack (different coverages), whether a guy’s in man or zone, whether he’s trailing you, that’s the type of stuff I ask Allen.”
Unlike Robinson, outside linebacker T.J. Watt had plenty of counsel from veteran players even before he entered the league, being the younger brother of three-time defensive player of the year J.J. Watt.
The younger Watt is now entering his seventh season with the Steelers and has watched as his partner at outside linebacker, Alex Highsmith, has grown since joining the team in 2020. Highsmith is coming off his best season yet, racking up 14.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in 2022.
Watt says he’s been most impressed by Highsmith’s confidence.
“Honestly, I think that’s a huge thing in the NFL is just being able to be confident and knowing that you can hang and you can perform at the highest level,” Watt said. “His pass rush repertoire has continued to grow. I think he plays the run really well also.
“He’s just continuing to get better and he doesn’t seem to be satisfied, so that’s always exciting.”
Watt will have more opportunities to mentor younger players with the team drafting Nick Herbig in the fourth round of this year’s draft.
He has been already been helping Herbig — who, like Watt, played outside linebacker at Wisconsin — for the last two years. The Badgers’ linebackers coach reached out to Watt a few years ago and Herbig and Watt were able to connect over Instagram.
“We’ve been sending videos back and forth on how to do certain moves,” Watt said.
“We’ve had many messages back and forth over the last two years. I’ve been able to see him develop and grow as a pass rusher, so I’m excited to have him in the room.”
AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
