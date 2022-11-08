PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers may get a major contributor back when they host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. The team is optimistic about outside linebacker T.J. Watt returning to action this weekend, coach Mike Tomlin said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Watt hasn’t played since Week 1, when he tore a pectoral muscle late in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was placed on injured reserve. He also injured a knee when working out while on injured reserve, which necessitated arthroscopic knee surgery.
Despite suffering two injuries in a relatively short period of time, Watt will still be able to return to play this season.
“T.J. is who he is,” Tomlin said. “It’s not mystical, the things he’s able to do, so I don’t know if any of us are surprised at what he’s capable of getting done. We eagerly await his return.”
The team’s pass rush has struggled greatly in Watt’s absence. Against the Bengals, the Steelers compiled seven sacks. Since then, the team has just eight sacks in the seven games without Watt.
In addition to Watt, safety Damontae Kazee could see his first playing time with the Steelers this weekend. Kazee signed with the team as a free agent during the offseason and suffered a forearm injury in the final preseason game against the Detroit Lions. He was placed on injured reserve to begin the season. Kazee told reporters on Monday that he broke his forearm and had nine screws and a metal plate inserted.
“Both (Watt and Kazee) have been participants,” Tomlin said. “Like the others who are managing some injury circumstances, we’ll continue to monitor those guys. We’ve been optimistic about their inclusion this week.”
When Kazee sees the field, it will allow the Steelers to use three safeties, something that will give the defense greater versatility. In the preseason, the Steelers used Kazee along with free safety MInkah Fitzpatrick and strong safety Terrell Edmunds in a nickel package.
“I just think in this area of specialization, particularly defensive specialization to match offensive personnel groupings, is a big component,” Tomlin said. “In three safety defense or ‘big nickel’ as a lot of people refer to it, is one of the things that’s in vogue to combat two tight end personnel groupings and particularly when one of those tight ends is a vertical, upfield type and a guy that’s wide receiver-like. We explored that some, and it was an asset to us and it’s reasonable to expect us to continue in that vein.”
NEW SLOT RECEIVER
With the Steelers trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears ahead of this past Tuesday’s trade deadline, the team will have a new player working in the slot on offense with wide receiver Steven Sims being most likely to fill that role.
Sims has been the team’s leading return man on special teams after Gunner Olszewski fumbled two punts in the first four games. Sims returned a kickoff 89 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 16.
“(Sims has) been a guy that’s made some plays when given an opportunity when available,” Tomlin said. “He’s electric with the ball in his hands. He flipped the field on us a few weeks ago in the kick game and so we’re excited about giving him continued exposure to see if that continues.”
Tomlin also added that the playmaking of tight end Pat Freiermuth, a second-year player out of Penn State, also went into the equation when trading Claypool.
“It’s not just the depth of the position that we were comfortable with in terms of making that move, but just the space in the field in which Chase made a lot of plays for us also is the space in the field where Pat Freiermuth makes a lot of plays for us,” Tomlin said. “It’s reasonable to expect him to get continually highlighted in that area as well.”
Freiermuth has become a favorite target of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Freiermuth has led the team in receiving yards in each of their past two games.
THINGS FOR THE OFFENSE TO BUILD ON
Things for the offense to build on: The Steelers offense has struggled this season, ranking 28th in the NFL in total yards and dead last in scoring this season. Pickett has shown some flashes since being thrown into the job in the second half of the Week 4 game against the New York Jets, but his stats have been ugly. He’s thrown just two touchdowns to eight interceptions while rushing for two more scores.
Tomlin says the offense has done some things well that the unit can build on going forward, pointing specifically to Pickett’s ability to move the pocket.
“I thought our misdirection passing game and our pocket movement stuff was really positive and efficient, and so that’s been an asset to us,” Tomlin said. “I think it helps us from a protection standpoint when we’re able to change the launch point and we’re not a stationary target from that perspective.”
MORE INJURY UPDATES
The Steelers have several players aside from Watt and Kazee who are also dealing with injuries. Inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee), long snapper Christian Kuntz (rib), cornerback Akhello Witherspoon (hamstring), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee), cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder) and kicker Chris Boswell (groin) were all on the injury report provided by Tomlin on Tuesday. Tomlin also mentioned that cornerback William Jackson III, who the Steelers acquired from the Washington Commanders via trade this past week is dealing with a back injury.
The team held a practice on Monday following the bye week, though the Steelers do not typically practice on Mondays.
“Some of these guys worked in some capacities yesterday,” Tomlin said. “As we get on the clock Wednesday and get in our normal flow, we’ll let their participation be our guide and the quality of that work in terms of us making decisions about whether to utilize them or how often to utilize them.”
The Steelers will host the 3-6 Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. The Saints lost at home to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night by a score of 27-13.
“We understand this is a put-up or shut-up game,” Tomlin said. “Not this particular game, but every single game that we play is a put-up or shut-up game. That’s just the business that we’re in at this level.”
