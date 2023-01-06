PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it.
The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs.
The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who will host Cleveland on Sunday. Pittsburgh (8-8) needs a victory over the Browns (7-9) and losses by Miami and New England to reach the playoffs for a third straight year.
“I don’t get surprised,” defensive end Cam Heyward said. "We put in the work for a reason. We come ready every week to get better. (We're) not without our faults but I embrace it all and this team does. We’re not surprised by where we’re at. But we’ve just got to keep growing.”
Pittsburgh has done that as well as nearly any team over the last two months. The Steelers have won five of six to enter Week 18 playing meaningful football, just as they almost always have under Tomlin, who has a chance to avoid the first losing season of his 16-year career.
Some teams falter and then fold when they appear buried at midseason. Not the Steelers.
“The short answer is they’re not us," Heyward said. “The long answer is Coach T prepares us. Our coaches do a hell of a job getting us ready and then the players all buy in.”
Cleveland's season has been far more erratic, though the Browns are 3-2 since Deshaun Watson took over at quarterback. Watson is coming off a three-touchdown performance in last week's win over Washington. His indoctrination into his new team's longtime rivalry will come with an opportunity to not only spoil Pittsburgh's slim playoff hopes but also assure the Browns of finishing ahead of the Steelers in the AFC North standings for the first time since 1989.
While both teams would finish at 8-9 if the Browns should win, Cleveland would be third in the division by virtue of sweeping the season series with Pittsburgh.
“For us to get a second win against them in Pittsburgh would be a big thing for us,” Browns center Joel Bitonio said. “We’re treating it like a very important game for us. I know they have playoff implications, they have to win and get a little bit of help. But regardless of that, I think both teams will come out firing anyway. We know it’s going to be a big challenge, but I think we’re up for it.”
MEGA-WATT
Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt sat out the Week 3 loss to Cleveland with a partially torn chest muscle. It’s about the only time the Browns have stopped him.
Watt single-handedly destroyed the Browns in last season’s matchup in Pittsburgh, recording four sacks as the Steelers pounded former Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Watt inflicted his damage in a matchup against reserve right tackle James Hudson, who will get a chance at redemption this week with starter Jack Conklin out for the finale with an ankle injury. The Browns will assist Hudson in any way possible.
“He’s a guy who you have to obviously be aware of and spend extra attention and extra time with and help in protection,” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said of Watt, who 14 1/2 sacks in nine career games against Cleveland. “We understand that. There are plays where we are not going to be able to do that based on situations where we have to stand up and block him.”
KENNY FREAKING PICKETT
Pittsburgh's steady climb back into contention has worked in lockstep with the improved play of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.
After a mistake-prone opening month as the starter — a span in which he threw eight interceptions — Pickett has cut down on the miscues. He's been picked off just once over his last seven games, and he had the highlight of his season last Sunday against Baltimore when he connected with Najee Harris for a last-minute, game-winning touchdown.
Regardless of how Sunday turns out, with an offense that doesn't have a skill position player older than 26, Pickett is confident better days are ahead.
“We think we can be something,” Pickett said. “It all sounds good but we have to put it together. I think if we continue to work together, the future is bright for us. I’m excited for what it holds."
CHASING GREATNESS
Browns running back Nick Chubb has a chance to do something that many failed attempting before him — catch Jim Brown.
Chubb needs 52 yards to join Brown as the only backs in Cleveland history to rush for 1,500 yards in a season. Widely regarded as the best runner in NFL history, Brown reached the plateau three times during his Hall of Fame career.
Of course, the humble Chubb, who is also 47 yards from a career high (1,494) downplayed moving into such elite company. Bitonio, however, said it would mean something to the entire team.
“Anything for Chubb,” Bitonio said. “He’s just the epitome of a teammate. He works hard. He does everything right. I love blocking for the guy. I’ve told him before, he’s one of my favorite teammates. And it we can get him to that class with Jim Brown, arguably the GOAT running back, it’s special.”
––––––
AP PREVIEW CAPSULE
CLEVELAND (7-9) at PITTSBURGH (8-8)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Steelers by 2 1/2.
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Browns 8-8; Pittsburgh 9-6-1.
SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 77-61-1.
LAST MEETING: Browns beat Steelers 29-17 on Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland.
LAST WEEK: Browns beat Commanders 24-10; Steelers beat Ravens 16-13.
BROWNS OFFENSE: OVERALL (13), RUSH (6), PASS (22), SCORING (16).
BROWNS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (25), PASS (7), SCORING (21).
STEELERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (23), RUSH (17), PASS (24), SCORING (29).
STEELERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (13), RUSH (7), PASS (20), SCORING (12).
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Browns even, Steelers plus-3.
BROWNS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Nick Chubb is 47 yards from setting his career high for a season, and 52 from joining legendary Hall of Famer Jim Brown as the only players in Browns history to rush for 1,500 yards. Chubb had 113 yards on 23 carries in Cleveland’s win in September.
STEELERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Kenny Pickett is starting to show consistent flashes of why Pittsburgh tabbed him as Ben Roethlisberger’s successor in last spring’s draft. Pickett is the only rookie QB in NFL history to throw last-minute game-winning touchdown passes in back-to-back weeks. His next challenge will be to do something Roethlisberger did with regularity: beat the Browns.
KEY MATCHUP: Cleveland’s running game against Pittsburgh’s defensive front. The Browns gashed the T.J. Watt-less Steelers for 171 yards rushing while winning at home in Week 3. Pittsburgh’s run defense has been erratic at best this season, even after Watt returned from a torn left pectoral in early November. If the Browns can control the line of scrimmage the way they did in the first meeting, Cleveland could scuttle Pittsburgh’s modest playoff hopes.
KEY INJURIES: Browns RT Jack Conklin (ankle) will sit out the finale and be replaced by James Hudson. ... Browns CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) missed practice time during the week and is questionable. ... Steelers LB Myles Jack (groin) was limited in practice during the week. CB James Pierre began the week in the concussion protocol. S Minkah Fitzpatrick is dealing with an ankle injury that limited his practice time, but is not expected to affect his availability.
SERIES NOTES: Pittsburgh has dominated since 1999, going 37-9-1. ... Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is 24-6-1 against the Browns. ... Cleveland hasn’t won the season series since 1988. ... The Browns have lost their past 18 regular-season games at Pittsburgh, last winning 33-13 in 2003 behind quarterback Tim Couch. ... The Browns won a wild-card game at Pittsburgh in 2020. ... Pittsburgh has finished ahead of Cleveland in the standings every season since the Browns re-entered the league in 1999. A win by Cleveland would end that streak.
STATS AND STUFF: This is as close as the Browns get to the playoffs in another disappointing season. With a win, Cleveland can wreck Pittsburgh’s postseason hopes, sweep the season series for the first time in 34 years and match its record from last season. ... The Steelers have won five of six to get to stay mathematically alive for the playoffs despite a 2-6 start. Pittsburgh can reach the postseason with a win and losses by Miami and New England. ... A win or a tie would also stretch Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s streak of non-losing seasons to start a career to 16. ... Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is expected to retain his job, but may have to make changes to his staff. ... Defensive coordinator Joe Woods has been on the hot seat most of the season after his unit underperformed while dealing with injuries. ... Browns QB Deshaun Watson threw three touchdown passes in the second half and posted a 122.5 rating at Washington, his strongest performance since returning from an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct allegations. ... Watson is 3-2 as a starter for Cleveland. ... Watson passed for 264 yards in his only game against Pittsburgh for Houston in 2020. ... Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney will not make the trip after being sent home Friday following his critical comments about the team and coaching staff in an interview. ... Browns Pro Bowl DE Myles Garrett needs 1 1/2 sacks to break his single-season record (16) set in 2021. Garrett has only two sacks in his past six games against the Steelers. ... Browns WR Amari Cooper needs 81 yards to set a personal season high. He had 1,189 for Dallas in 2019. ... Pittsburgh’s second-half surge has been fueled by a somewhat easier schedule and a sharp increase in production in the running game. The Steelers have surpassed 100 yards rushing in eight of their past nine games, going 6-3 over that stretch. RB Najee Harris is third in the NFL in yards rushing (593) over the past eight weeks. ... Pittsburgh is 12-3 in regular-season finales under Tomlin, the most by any team since he was hired in 2007. ... The Steelers are 15-1 all time against the Browns in home regular-season finales. ... Pickett’s decision-making has taken a significant step forward over the second half of the season. Pickett threw eight interceptions over his first five games. He’s thrown just one in his seven appearances. ... Steelers WR Diontae Johnson has 84 receptions on the season, but is still searching for his first touchdown of the season. He had at least five touchdowns in each of his first three seasons in the NFL. ... Pittsburgh LB Alex Highsmith has a career-best 12 sacks this season. Highsmith will likely become the first player other than Watt to lead the Steelers in sacks since Cam Heyward had 12 in 2017, Watt’s rookie season. ... Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth is the first tight end in team history with 60 receptions in each of his first two seasons. ... Pittsburgh K Chris Boswell is finishing up the worst season of his eight-year career. Boswell, the second-highest-paid kicker in the league behind Baltimore’s Justin Tucker, has made just 18 of 26 field-goal attempts this season.
