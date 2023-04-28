STATE COLLEGE — The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the 32nd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday in Kansas City, Mo.
Porter was the fifth cornerback taken this year and the first Penn State player selected this draft. Porter is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and Super Bowl champion Joey Porter.
“(Teams) are going to get a guy who is ready to play,” Porter said in a pre-draft interview with Rich Eisen earlier this month. “A guy who can be held accountable for his mistakes, and (a guy) who really is trying to get respect from the locker room. That’s the biggest thing for me because that’s how you earn your respect from your peers — just come in and work hard every day.”
Porter played in 10 games last season but missed two contests after undergoing an appendectomy. The defender still earned accolades as a first-team All-Big Ten player by conference coaches and media members. The Associated Press named Porter a second-team All-Big Ten selection.
He accumulated 11 pass breakups, 27 total tackles and a fumble recovery. Six of his pass breakups — which tied a career-high — came in Week One against Purdue. Porter also recorded eight solo tackles against the Boilermakers and was named Penn State’s defensive player of the week for his outing.
Porter started 13 games during his redshirt sophomore year in 2021. He accumulated 51 total tackles and five pass breakups that year. The 2021 season saw Porter snag his first collegiate interception — which came against Indiana — and his forced fumble, coupled with five tackles against Auburn, proved instrumental for the Nittany Lions’ defense in a win against Auburn. Porter’s nine tackles against Illinois two seasons ago still stand as a career-high. Conference coaches named Porter a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021.
Porter cracked Penn State’s starting lineup as a redshirt freshman in 2020 and tallied eight starts during the abbreviated season. He arrived at the program in 2019 as 247Sports’ four-ranked prospect in the Commonwealth.
“Congratulations Joey! Run with this opportunity. We are so proud of you & look forward to watching you DOMINATE with the @steelers ! Happy Valley will always be home & we look forward to welcoming you back,” Penn State coach James Franklin tweeted following Porter’s selection.
LEVIS
The Tennessee Titans drafted former Penn State quarterback-turned-Kentucky starter Will Levis with the 33rd pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Titans brokered a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to nab Levis.
Levis was widely expected to be selected in Thursday’s opening round before his stock dropped throughout opening night. Alabama’s Bryce Young (No. 1, Carolina Panthers), Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud (No. 2, Houston Texans), and Florida’s Anthony Richardson (No. 4, Indianapolis Colts) were taken through the first five selections.
Levis began his collegiate career with the Nittany Lions in 2018 before transferring to Kentucky in February 2021. The Connecticut native went 17-7 as the Wildcats’ starter, and his 43 touchdown passes rank fifth in program history.
Levis played in 15 games with two starts during his three-year stay at Penn State. His first collegiate start came against Rutgers in 2019. His second came in 2020 against Iowa. He completed 61 of his 102 pass attempts with three touchdowns against two interceptions in 15 career games at Penn State. Levis added another 473 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
Levis competed with four-year Nittany Lions’ starter Sean Clifford before he departed for Lexington, Ky.
During his first year as the Wildcats ‘ starter, Levis guided Kentucky to a 10-3 finish with a win against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. He threw for 2,827 yards with 24 touchdowns against 13 interceptions that season, adding another 376 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.
Levis and the Wildcats went 7-6 last season and ended the year with a loss against the Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl. He was 185 of 283 passing for 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during an injury-riddled final season with Kentucky. In two seasons with the Wildcats, Levis accumulated 5,233 yards passing and 54 total touchdowns.
STRANGE
Penn State tight end Brenton Strange is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars as the 61st pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The 2022 season was Strange’s most productive as a Nittany Lion. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Parkersburg, W.Va., native started 12 regular-season games and was tabbed a third-team All-Big Ten selection by conference coaches. Strange registered 362 yards receiving and five touchdowns on 32 catches.
“I think I’m ready for whatever,” Strange said during an interview with reporters at the NFL combine last month. “Penn State prepared me for it. I played many positions — I played the Y, I played the H and I played fullback — so whatever a team wants me to do, I’m very versatile, and I think I can provide that.”
Strange erupted for 80 yards on six catches in the Nittany Lions’ road win at Auburn last year, and he opened the season with a 77-yard, one-touchdown effort at Purdue. Strange recorded a reception in each of his 12 games in 2022, but he contributed heavily to Penn State’s improved run game as a blocker. ESPN analyst Todd McShay last month turned to Twitter to share his endorsement of the tight end.
“Brenton Strange. Get to know that name. The Penn State TE is one of the least talked about and most underrated players in the draft. Combine numbers were pedestrian but his tape is impressive. Despite a loaded TE class, you’ll hear his name called Night 2 of the NFL draft,” McShay wrote.
Strange made 13 starts as a redshirt sophomore in 2021. He finished that season with 225 yards receiving and three touchdowns and was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by media members from the conference. The 2020 season saw Strange accumulate 164 yards receiving and two touchdowns in five starts.
Strange is the fourth tight end drafted under Nittany Lions’ coach James Franklin. He joins Jessie James (2015), Mike Gesicki (2018) and Pat Freiermuth (2021).
“Congrats Brenton, The @Jaguars are lucky to have you! You’ve earned this opportunity. We appreciate what you’ve given to Penn State. Take this opportunity & continue to compete & chase your dreams. #WeAre,” Franklin tweeted on Friday.
NOTE
The Steelers addressed a need with their second selection of the second round by taking defensive tackle Keeanu Benton out of Wisconsin.
Benton will likely be given time to develop behind a group that includes longtime captain Cam Heyward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.