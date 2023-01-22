STATE COLLEGE — The waning days of January mark a pivotal stretch on Penn State’s schedule that includes a late-month gauntlet that started with Michigan and concludes against second-ranked Iowa next Friday.
The Nittany Lions are off to a successful start.
Two days after overpowering No. 4 Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State returned to Rec Hall and earned a resounding 34-6 win against Michigan State on Sunday to conclude the Nittany Lions’ weekend tilt against programs from the Great Lakes State.
Sunday’s win improved Penn State to 10-0 overall this season, extending the program’s win streak to 38 duals.
“Our team looked good in both of those, and I think our heads are set to March,” Penn State’s Carter Starocci said of the recent duals. “I think that’s the main goal, so that’s what we’re looking forward to, and just getting better every day. It’s always fun to come out here and compete, but we’re just looking forward to getting better every time.”
Starocci was one of three top-ranked Nittany Lions wrestlers to earn wins against the Spartans. He secured a technical fall (6:39) against Ceasar Garza at 174 pounds. No. 1-ranked Roman Bravo-Young accumulated a 13-4 advantage against No. 16 Ravyon Foley before pinning (6:46) Foley at 133 pounds. Bravo-Young tallied four takedowns and registered three-and-a-half minutes of riding time to claim his 45th consecutive win.
Top-ranked 285-pounder Greg Kerkvilet won (19-4) by technical fall (6:15) against Ryan Vasbinder in the meet’s final bout, which put Kerkvilet back in the win column after he suffered his first loss of the season at the hands of Michigan’s second-ranked Mason Parris on Friday.
Penn State won eight of 10 bouts against the Spartans. The Nittany Lions accumulated 29 takedowns to Michigan State’s three.
The afternoon’s opening contest pitted Gary Steen (Reynolds High) against Michigan State’s 24th-ranked Tristan Lujan. The Spartan wrestler recorded an escape point in the second period, and Steen tied the score at 1 with an escape late in the third to send the bout into sudden victory. Steen secured a takedown with 41 seconds remaining in sudden victory to earn the 3-1 decision.
The win was Steen’s fifth this season.
“It’s always nice starting out with a win, and I think Gary is gaining more confidence as each day goes on,” Starocci said. “I think he’s starting to figure those things out for himself. He’s working hard and he’s doing what he has to do. It’s good to see him get that win and hopefully boost his confidence.”
Fourteenth-ranked Shayne Van Ness improved to 11-2 during his freshman campaign with the Nittany Lions. He pinned Braden Stauffenberg (5:44) after using five takedowns to build a 13-3 advantage. Van Ness accumulated 3:42 of riding time.
“It’s a good confidence-builder for him,” Bravo-Young said of Van Ness. “Shayne’s tough. He works hard, and he’s going to be a problem the next four years.”
Michigan State’s Chase Saldate gave the Spartans their first win of the dual with a 6-2 decision against Terrell Barraclough at 157 pounds. Barraclough wrestled in place of No. 17 Levi Haines, a freshman.
“If Levi wrestles again, that means his redshirt is pulled, right, so we’re going to be careful with that,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said.
Barraclough entered the third period with a 2-1 advantage, but Saldate recorded a takedown, an escape point and near fall in the third.
No. 16 Alex Facundo put the Nittany Lions at 2-0 on the afternoon in sudden-victory bouts after he secured a takedown in the period to win a 3-1 decision against No. 25 Caleb Fish. No. 4 Max Dean earned a 4-0 decision against No. 14 Cameron Caffey at 197 pounds. Dean recorded a takedown and an escape point in the second period and earned riding time in the win.
Layne Malczewski provided the Spartans’ second win of the dual after he earned a 6-0 decision against Donovon Ball at 184 pounds. Ball wrestled in place of top-ranked Aaron Brooks.
Up next for Penn State is perhaps the season’s most anticipated dual as No. 2 Iowa travels to the Bryce Jordan Center for the last of two duals scheduled for the 15,000-seat venue.
Iowa was the last team to hand the Nittany Lions a loss, as the Hawkeyes’ earned a 19-17 win on Jan. 31, 2020, in Iowa City.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
