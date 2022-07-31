BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Henrik Stenson's decision that cost him the European Ryder Cup captaincy paid large and immediate dividends Sunday when he won the LIV Golf Invitational at Bedminster and picked up more than $4 million for three days' work.
Staked to a three-shot lead going into the third and final round at Trump National, Stenson opened with a 20-foot birdie putt and never led anyone closer than two shots the rest of the way.
He closed with a 2-under 69 for a two-shot victory over Matthew Wolf (64) and Dustin Johnson, who birdied the last hole for a 68.
Stenson, five years removed from beating a field of more than 20 players, picked up $4 million for winning and an additional $375,000 for his team finishing second.
The big payoff — not including a signing bonus reported to be about $50 million — comes less than two weeks after he 46-year-old Swede decided to join the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
Stenson had pledged full support to the European tour when he became Ryder Cup captain and March, and the tour stripped him of the job four months later when he changed his mind.
“I guess we can agree I played like a captain,” Stenson said on the LIV Golf telecast.
He finished at 11-under 202.
Asked by the LIV-paid broadcaster if he felt validated by the win, Stenson chose not to engage and replied, “It's been a good first week.”
“It's been a busy 10 days. I'm extremely proud I managed to focus as well as I did,” he said.
Stenson won the Hero World Challenge in December 2019 in the Bahamas, the holiday event hosted by Tiger Woods with a 20-man field. Before that, he won the Wyndham Championship in 2017. And while he felt pressure in the final hour, it didn't always look like it.
Stenson poured in an 8-foot birdie putt on the 14th that gave him a three-shot lead with four holes remaining, two of them par 5s. But he took four to get down from left of the green on the par-5 15th. Two holes later, Stenson made a 10-foot putt for par to take a two-shot lead down the par 5 closing hole.
“The putt on 17 was massive to keep the cushion coming up the last,” Stenson said.
Johnson now has finished eight, fourth and tied or second in the three LIV Golf Invitationals. His team, “4 Aces,” has won the last two times, paying $750,000 to each player. In three events since Johnson reportedly received a $150 million signing fee, the two-time major champion has made over $5.2 million on the course.
Carlos Ortiz of Mexico (68) finished fourth, while Patrick Reed (69) was fifth.
Phil Mickelson shot an even-par 71, only the second time in nine rounds of LIV Golf that Mickelson has shot par or better. He finished 35th.
The LIV Golf Invitational is off for a month during the FedEx Cup playoffs on the PGA Tour, returning over Labor Day weekend about an hour west of Boston, and then two weeks later plays in the Chicago suburbs.
At Trump National Golf Club-Bedminster
Bedminster, N.J.
Purse: $20 million; $5 million team
Yardage: 7,242; Par: 71
a-amateur
Final Round
Henrik Stenson, $4,375,000 64-69-69–202
Matthew Wolff, $1,812,500 70-70-64–204
Dustin Johnson, $2,562,500 67-69-68–204
Carlos Ortiz, $1,175,000 67-70-68–205
Patrick Reed, $1,725,000 64-73-69–206
Paul Casey, $648,000 72-71-66–209
Sergio Garcia, $773,000 70-70-69–209
Turk Pettit, $648,000 71-67-71–209
Lee Westwood, $1,023,000 69-69-71–209
Talor Gooch, $1,398,000 73-64-72–209
Brooks Koepka, $495,000 68-76-66–210
Martin Kaymer, $495,000 68-71-71–210
Branden Grace, $293,333 70-73-68–211
Ian Poulter, $668,333 68-72-71–211
Phachara Khongwatmai, $293,333 66-72-73–211
Sam Horsfield, $615,000 70-72-70–212
Chase Koepka, $229,000 69-73-71–213
Charl Schwartzel, $229,000 70-69-74–213
Matthew Jones, $200,000 72-73-69–214
Louis Oosthuizen, $200,000 73-71-70–214
Justin Harding, $200,000 70-74-70–214
Travis Smyth, $172,000 69-73-73–215
Shaun Norris, $168,000 72-74-70–216
Euginio Chacarra, $293,000 73-72-71–216
Peter Uihlein, $168,000 70-74-72–216
Laurie Canter, $160,000 75-72-70–217
James Piot, $160,000 73-73-71–217
Jinichiro Kozuma, $160,000 69-75-73–217
Jason Kokrak, $160,000 69-75-73–217
Charles Howell III, $160,000 68-76-73–217
Hudson Swafford, $151,000 72-76-70–218
Pat Perez, $901,000 70-77-71–218
Bernd Wiesberger, $151,000 71-74-73–218
Bryson Dechambeau, $151,000 71-74-73–218
Phil Mickelson, $146,000 75-73-71–219
Sadom Kaewkanjana, $141,000 76-71-73–220
Graeme McDowell, $141,000 73-74-73–220
Ryosuke Kinoshita, $141,000 71-76-73–220
Kevin Na, $141,000 71-74-75–220
Abraham Ancer, $260,000 71-78-72–221
Richard Bland, $135,000 72-76-72–221
a-David Puig 73-71-78–222
Scott Vincent, $131,000 70-74-78–222
Hennie Du Plessis, $127,000 76-76-71–223
Yuki Inamori, $127,000 70-78-75–223
Wade Ormsby, $124,000 73-76-75–224
Hideto Tanihara, $122,000 75-79-71–225
Jediah Morgan, $120,000 77-74-78–227
Teams Scores
4 Aces GC (D.Johnson, P.Reed, T.Gooch, P.Perez) -25
Majesticks GC (L.Westwood, I.Poulter, H.Stenson, S.Horsfield) -17
Fireballs GC (S.Garcia, A.Ancer, C.Ortiz, E.Lopez-Chacarra) -12
Hy Flyers GC (P.Mickelson, B.Wiesberger, M.Wolff, J.Harding) -9
Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen, C.Schwartzel, B.Grace, H.Du Plessis) -8
Crushers GC (B.Dechambeau, P.Casey, C.Howell III, S.Norris) -4
Niblicks GC (H.Swafford, P.Uihlein, J.Piot, T.Pettit) -4
Smash GC (B.Koepka, J.Kokrak, R.Bland, C.Koepka) -2
Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer, G.McDowell, L.Canter, D.Puig) E
Iron Heads GC (K.Na, S.Kaewkanjana, P.Khongwatmai, S.Vincent) +3
Punch GC (W.Ormsby, M.Jones, T.Smyth, J.Morgan) +7
Torque GC (H.Tanihara, R.Kinoshita, Y.Inamori, J.Kozuma) +1
