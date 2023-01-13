YOUNGSTOWN — Neither team had a good night shooting. However, the Youngstown State women’s basketball team fell back on its defense in a 65-48 win over Robert Morris Thursday at the Beeghly Center.
The Penguins (12-4, 5-1 Horizon League) have won five straight meetings with Robert Morris. The win also marked the third time the Penguins started Horizon League play 6-1. The two previous seasons were 2013-14 and 2021-22.
YSU led 31-19 at halftime, but the Colonials (7-9, 1-6 Horizon League) battled back to get within a couple possessions.
Robert Morris cut the YSU lead to 42-36 with 43 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Penguins limited Robert Morris to 4-for-12 shooting from the field in the fourth quarter.
“When we throw the first punch in games – in the first and second quarter – it gives us a cushion because we tend to relax in the third quarter a little. You can see that in a few of our games this year,” YSU guard Mady Aulbach said. “When we aren’t shooting as well and we buckle down defensively all game – besides that little run they went on – we can lean back on that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.