Stricker

Steve Stricker poses with the trophy on Sunday after winning the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone Country Club in Akron.

 KAULIG COMPANIES

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Steve Stricker won his third PGA Tour Champions major of the year, capping off a dominant weekend at Firestone with a 4-under 66 on Sunday for a three-shot victory in the Kaulig Companies Championship.

Stricker was five shots off the lead after a second-round 73, but closed with rounds of 65-66 for an 11-under 269 total. David Toms shot a final-round 65 to finish alone in second at 8 under.

The 56-year-old Stricker won the Regions Tradition in May, then triumphed two weeks later at the Senior PGA Championship. He has five victories this year on the over-50 tour and a lead of more than $2 million over second-place Bernhard Langer on the Charles Schwab Cup money list.

“It’s fun getting in contention on a day like today and knowing that you have to do certain things. The more times I’ve been there, the more times I’ve been able to handle it,” Stricker said. “And that’s been the fun part, that’s what keeps me motivated to come out here and continue to play.”

The win at Firestone gives Stricker a spot in next year's Players Championship, which he said was one of his goals. This event was previously known as the Senior Players Championship before Kaulig Companies took over as title sponsor.

“I think I get so emotional because we put so much into it,” said Stricker, who choked up during a greenside television interview.

Stricker played his first 13 holes in 3 under before his only bogey of the day on the par-4 14th. But he responded with a lengthy putt for birdie on the par-4 15th and a wedge to 2 feet for birdie on the par-5 16th, giving himself enough of a cushion to enjoy his walk to the 18th green.

Stricker has seven career majors on the PGA Tour Champions, tied with Hale Irwin for fourth all-time. His best finish in a major before turning 50 was a runner-up at the 1998 PGA Championship.

“I won 12 times (on the PGA Tour), but I never got into contention like I’m getting into contention now on the Champions Tour. I have more cracks at it, more times to fail, more times to succeed,” he said.

The final major of the year for the seniors will be the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales in two weeks.

The 65-year-old Langer, who won the U.S. Senior Open two weeks ago to break the PGA Tour Champions career victory record, closed with a 66 to finish alone in sixth, six shots back. Langer, a three-time winner of this event, holds the record for senior major wins with 12.

Harrison Frazar, who was tied with Stricker for the 54-hole lead, shot 70 and tied for third with K.J. Choi (68) and Ernie Els (68).

––––––

At Firestone Country Club - South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Final Round

Steve Stricker, $525,00065-73-65-66—269

David Toms, $308,00069-70-68-65—272

K.J. Choi, $210,00070-66-69-68—273

Ernie Els, $210,00068-67-70-68—273

Harrison Frazar, $210,00065-68-70-70—273

Bernhard Langer, $140,00071-68-70-66—275

Stewart Cink, $119,00066-68-70-72—276

Dicky Pride, $119,00073-69-69-65—276

Alex Cejka, $91,00067-72-71-67—277

Scott Parel, $91,00070-68-68-71—277

Brett Quigley, $91,00067-76-66-68—277

Jerry Kelly, $77,00071-68-70-70—279

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $66,50075-68-71-66—280

Jeff Maggert, $66,50071-70-68-71—280

Y.E. Yang, $66,50067-74-69-70—280

Steven Alker, $52,71073-71-66-71—281

Stephen Ames, $52,71072-74-70-65—281

Retief Goosen, $52,71074-67-69-71—281

Justin Leonard, $52,71068-71-74-68—281

Rod Pampling, $52,71072-66-71-72—281

Paul Goydos, $42,00072-71-72-67—282

Mark Hensby, $42,00074-66-69-73—282

Kenny Perry, $37,62576-75-68-64—283

Kevin Sutherland, $37,62573-69-69-72—283

Stephen Dodd, $34,12572-75-66-71—284

Joe Durant, $34,12571-69-71-73—284

Woody Austin, $30,45070-74-71-70—285

Marco Dawson, $30,45073-71-67-74—285

Colin Montgomerie, $30,45072-73-71-69—285

Darren Clarke, $26,95072-68-71-75—286

Scott McCarron, $26,95074-73-66-73—286

Billy Andrade, $24,15072-71-70-74—287

Rocco Mediate, $24,15071-73-70-73—287

Vijay Singh, $24,15072-73-72-70—287

Paul Broadhurst, $21,00074-74-70-70—288

Richard Green, $21,00071-73-72-72—288

Corey Pavin, $21,00071-77-67-73—288

Arjun Atwal, $17,50072-72-71-74—289

Lee Janzen, $17,50074-73-74-68—289

Billy Mayfair, $17,50072-77-70-70—289

Timothy O’Neal, $17,50076-72-71-70—289

Wes Short, $17,50071-73-70-75—289

Mike Weir, $17,50071-74-75-69—289

Shane Bertsch, $13,65070-77-69-74—290

Olin Browne, $13,65073-72-71-74—290

Ken Duke, $13,65069-76-75-70—290

Tom Pernice, $13,65072-73-72-73—290

Paul Stankowski, $13,65076-73-71-70—290

Stuart Appleby, $11,20070-73-77-71—291

Glen Day, $11,20070-76-74-71—291

Bob Estes, $9,80073-72-74-73—292

Matt Gogel, $9,80075-72-72-73—292

John Daly, $7,87570-82-69-72—293

Rob Labritz, $7,87573-77-72-71—293

David McKenzie, $7,87569-80-71-73—293

John Senden, $7,87578-68-70-77—293

Ken Tanigawa, $7,87578-71-72-72—293

Duffy Waldorf, $7,87574-75-72-72—293

David Duval, $6,47570-78-74-72—294

Jose Maria Olazabal, $6,47572-73-70-79—294

Cameron Beckman, $5,77572-74-73-76—295

Shaun Micheel, $5,77572-73-75-75—295

Michael Allen, $5,25074-74-79-69—296

Chris DiMarco, $4,72574-75-71-77—297

Steve Pate, $4,72575-76-71-75—297

Kirk Triplett, $4,20073-70-76-79—298

Jason Bohn, $3,67572-79-72-76—299

John Huston, $3,67575-78-73-73—299

Notah Begay, $3,29079-71-75-75—300

Carlos Franco, $2,97578-74-75-74—301

Tom Lehman, $2,97579-74-72-76—301

Brian Cooper, $2,47375-81-73-73—302

Tim Petrovic, $1,47376-75-78-73—302

Jeff Sluman, $2,47373-75-78-76—302

Fred Funk, $2,17072-76-76-79—303

Dan Forsman, $2,03080-76-78-78—312

Scott Dunlap78-79-73-WD

Tags

Trending Video