AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Steve Stricker won his third PGA Tour Champions major of the year, capping off a dominant weekend at Firestone with a 4-under 66 on Sunday for a three-shot victory in the Kaulig Companies Championship.
Stricker was five shots off the lead after a second-round 73, but closed with rounds of 65-66 for an 11-under 269 total. David Toms shot a final-round 65 to finish alone in second at 8 under.
The 56-year-old Stricker won the Regions Tradition in May, then triumphed two weeks later at the Senior PGA Championship. He has five victories this year on the over-50 tour and a lead of more than $2 million over second-place Bernhard Langer on the Charles Schwab Cup money list.
“It’s fun getting in contention on a day like today and knowing that you have to do certain things. The more times I’ve been there, the more times I’ve been able to handle it,” Stricker said. “And that’s been the fun part, that’s what keeps me motivated to come out here and continue to play.”
The win at Firestone gives Stricker a spot in next year's Players Championship, which he said was one of his goals. This event was previously known as the Senior Players Championship before Kaulig Companies took over as title sponsor.
“I think I get so emotional because we put so much into it,” said Stricker, who choked up during a greenside television interview.
Stricker played his first 13 holes in 3 under before his only bogey of the day on the par-4 14th. But he responded with a lengthy putt for birdie on the par-4 15th and a wedge to 2 feet for birdie on the par-5 16th, giving himself enough of a cushion to enjoy his walk to the 18th green.
Stricker has seven career majors on the PGA Tour Champions, tied with Hale Irwin for fourth all-time. His best finish in a major before turning 50 was a runner-up at the 1998 PGA Championship.
“I won 12 times (on the PGA Tour), but I never got into contention like I’m getting into contention now on the Champions Tour. I have more cracks at it, more times to fail, more times to succeed,” he said.
The final major of the year for the seniors will be the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales in two weeks.
The 65-year-old Langer, who won the U.S. Senior Open two weeks ago to break the PGA Tour Champions career victory record, closed with a 66 to finish alone in sixth, six shots back. Langer, a three-time winner of this event, holds the record for senior major wins with 12.
Harrison Frazar, who was tied with Stricker for the 54-hole lead, shot 70 and tied for third with K.J. Choi (68) and Ernie Els (68).
––––––
At Firestone Country Club - South Course
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70
Final Round
Steve Stricker, $525,00065-73-65-66—269
David Toms, $308,00069-70-68-65—272
K.J. Choi, $210,00070-66-69-68—273
Ernie Els, $210,00068-67-70-68—273
Harrison Frazar, $210,00065-68-70-70—273
Bernhard Langer, $140,00071-68-70-66—275
Stewart Cink, $119,00066-68-70-72—276
Dicky Pride, $119,00073-69-69-65—276
Alex Cejka, $91,00067-72-71-67—277
Scott Parel, $91,00070-68-68-71—277
Brett Quigley, $91,00067-76-66-68—277
Jerry Kelly, $77,00071-68-70-70—279
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $66,50075-68-71-66—280
Jeff Maggert, $66,50071-70-68-71—280
Y.E. Yang, $66,50067-74-69-70—280
Steven Alker, $52,71073-71-66-71—281
Stephen Ames, $52,71072-74-70-65—281
Retief Goosen, $52,71074-67-69-71—281
Justin Leonard, $52,71068-71-74-68—281
Rod Pampling, $52,71072-66-71-72—281
Paul Goydos, $42,00072-71-72-67—282
Mark Hensby, $42,00074-66-69-73—282
Kenny Perry, $37,62576-75-68-64—283
Kevin Sutherland, $37,62573-69-69-72—283
Stephen Dodd, $34,12572-75-66-71—284
Joe Durant, $34,12571-69-71-73—284
Woody Austin, $30,45070-74-71-70—285
Marco Dawson, $30,45073-71-67-74—285
Colin Montgomerie, $30,45072-73-71-69—285
Darren Clarke, $26,95072-68-71-75—286
Scott McCarron, $26,95074-73-66-73—286
Billy Andrade, $24,15072-71-70-74—287
Rocco Mediate, $24,15071-73-70-73—287
Vijay Singh, $24,15072-73-72-70—287
Paul Broadhurst, $21,00074-74-70-70—288
Richard Green, $21,00071-73-72-72—288
Corey Pavin, $21,00071-77-67-73—288
Arjun Atwal, $17,50072-72-71-74—289
Lee Janzen, $17,50074-73-74-68—289
Billy Mayfair, $17,50072-77-70-70—289
Timothy O’Neal, $17,50076-72-71-70—289
Wes Short, $17,50071-73-70-75—289
Mike Weir, $17,50071-74-75-69—289
Shane Bertsch, $13,65070-77-69-74—290
Olin Browne, $13,65073-72-71-74—290
Ken Duke, $13,65069-76-75-70—290
Tom Pernice, $13,65072-73-72-73—290
Paul Stankowski, $13,65076-73-71-70—290
Stuart Appleby, $11,20070-73-77-71—291
Glen Day, $11,20070-76-74-71—291
Bob Estes, $9,80073-72-74-73—292
Matt Gogel, $9,80075-72-72-73—292
John Daly, $7,87570-82-69-72—293
Rob Labritz, $7,87573-77-72-71—293
David McKenzie, $7,87569-80-71-73—293
John Senden, $7,87578-68-70-77—293
Ken Tanigawa, $7,87578-71-72-72—293
Duffy Waldorf, $7,87574-75-72-72—293
David Duval, $6,47570-78-74-72—294
Jose Maria Olazabal, $6,47572-73-70-79—294
Cameron Beckman, $5,77572-74-73-76—295
Shaun Micheel, $5,77572-73-75-75—295
Michael Allen, $5,25074-74-79-69—296
Chris DiMarco, $4,72574-75-71-77—297
Steve Pate, $4,72575-76-71-75—297
Kirk Triplett, $4,20073-70-76-79—298
Jason Bohn, $3,67572-79-72-76—299
John Huston, $3,67575-78-73-73—299
Notah Begay, $3,29079-71-75-75—300
Carlos Franco, $2,97578-74-75-74—301
Tom Lehman, $2,97579-74-72-76—301
Brian Cooper, $2,47375-81-73-73—302
Tim Petrovic, $1,47376-75-78-73—302
Jeff Sluman, $2,47373-75-78-76—302
Fred Funk, $2,17072-76-76-79—303
Dan Forsman, $2,03080-76-78-78—312
Scott Dunlap78-79-73-WD
