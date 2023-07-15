US Senior Open Golf

Steve Stricker acknowledges the crowd after finishing the final round of the U.S. Senior Open in Stevens Point, Wis., on July 2.

 TORK MASON | The Post-Crescent via AP

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Steve Stricker shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Harrison Frazar in the Kaulig Companies Championship, the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions' five major tournaments.

Frazar had a 70 to match Stricker at 7-under 203 at Firestone, with the third-round tee times moved up in a successful bid to dodge afternoon rain.

“It was important that the leaders didn’t go too far away, and I needed a 4-, 5-under round and I did it, I got it,” Stricker said. “And they helped me out a little bit by not going low themselves.

The 56-year-old Stricker rebounded from a second-round 73. He has four victories this season, winning the first two majors of the year.

“Tomorrow should be fun,” Stricker said. “There’s a lot of guys with the opportunity to win and we’re on a great golf course and the weather looks perfect for tomorrow.”

The 51-year-old Frazar is winless on the 50-and-over tour. He won the 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic for his lone PGA Tour title.

“I feel like I need to have the same mindset I had today,” Frazar said. “Be a little bit more confident off the tees, try to get a little bit more aggressive with the iron shots.”

Stewart Cink was a stroke back after a 70. Ernie Els (70) and K.J. Choi (69) were 5 under, and Scott Parel (68) was 4 under.

Bernhard Langer, the 65-year-old German star who won the U.S. Senior Open two weeks ago to break the PGA Tour Champions career victory record, was tied for eighth at 1 under after a 70.

------

Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

At Firestone Country Club - South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

3rd Round

Harrison Frazar 65-68-70—203

Steve Stricker 65-73-65—203

Stewart Cink 66-68-70—204

K.J. Choi 70-66-69—205

Ernie Els 68-67-70—205

Scott Parel 70-68-68—206

David Toms 69-70-68—207

Mark Hensby 74-66-69—209

Jerry Kelly 71-68-70—209

Bernhard Langer 71-68-70—209

Jeff Maggert 71-70-68—209

Rod Pampling 72-66-71—209

Brett Quigley 67-76-66—209

Steven Alker 73-71-66—210

Alex Cejka 67-72-71—210

Retief Goosen 74-67-69—210

Y.E. Yang 67-74-69—210

Darren Clarke 72-68-71—211

Marco Dawson 73-71-67—211

Joe Durant 71-69-71—211

Dicky Pride 73-69-69—211

Kevin Sutherland 73-69-69—211

Billy Andrade 72-71-70—213

Stephen Dodd 72-75-66—213

Justin Leonard 68-71-74—213

Scott McCarron 74-73-66—213

Miguel Angel Jimenez 75-68-71—214

Rocco Mediate 71-73-70—214

Wes Short 71-73-70—214

Arjun Atwal 72-72-71—215

Woody Austin 70-74-71—215

Paul Goydos 72-71-72—215

Jose Maria Olazabal 72-73-70—215

Corey Pavin 71-77-67—215

Stephen Ames 72-74-70—216

Shane Bertsch 70-77-69—216

Olin Browne 73-72-71—216

Richard Green 71-73-72—216

Colin Montgomerie 72-73-71—216

John Senden 78-68-70—216

Tom Pernice 72-73-72—217

Vijay Singh 72-73-72—217

Paul Broadhurst 74-74-70—218

Cameron Beckman 72-74-73—219

Bob Estes 73-72-74—219

Matt Gogel 75-72-72—219

Billy Mayfair 72-77-70—219

Timothy O'Neal 76-72-71—219

Kenny Perry 76-75-68—219

Kirk Triplett 73-70-76—219

Stuart Appleby 70-73-77—220

Glen Day 70-76-74—220

Chris DiMarco 74-75-71—220

Ken Duke 69-76-75—220

David McKenzie 69-80-71—220

Shaun Micheel 72-73-75—220

Paul Stankowski 76-73-71—220

Mike Weir 71-74-75—220

John Daly 70-82-69—221

Lee Janzen 74-73-74—221

Ken Tanigawa 78-71-72—221

Duffy Waldorf 74-75-72—221

David Duval 70-78-74—222

Rob Labritz 73-77-72—222

Steve Pate 75-76-71—222

Jason Bohn 72-79-72—223

Fred Funk 72-76-76—224

Notah Begay 79-71-75—225

Tom Lehman 79-74-72—225

John Huston 75-78-73—226

Jeff Sluman 73-75-78—226

Michael Allen 74-74-79—227

Carlos Franco 78-74-75—227

Brian Cooper 75-81-73—229

Tim Petrovic 76-75-78—229

Scott Dunlap 78-79-73—230

Dan Forsman 80-76-78—234

Steve Flesch 72-83-WD

