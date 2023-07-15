AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Steve Stricker shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Harrison Frazar in the Kaulig Companies Championship, the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions' five major tournaments.
Frazar had a 70 to match Stricker at 7-under 203 at Firestone, with the third-round tee times moved up in a successful bid to dodge afternoon rain.
“It was important that the leaders didn’t go too far away, and I needed a 4-, 5-under round and I did it, I got it,” Stricker said. “And they helped me out a little bit by not going low themselves.
The 56-year-old Stricker rebounded from a second-round 73. He has four victories this season, winning the first two majors of the year.
“Tomorrow should be fun,” Stricker said. “There’s a lot of guys with the opportunity to win and we’re on a great golf course and the weather looks perfect for tomorrow.”
The 51-year-old Frazar is winless on the 50-and-over tour. He won the 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic for his lone PGA Tour title.
“I feel like I need to have the same mindset I had today,” Frazar said. “Be a little bit more confident off the tees, try to get a little bit more aggressive with the iron shots.”
Stewart Cink was a stroke back after a 70. Ernie Els (70) and K.J. Choi (69) were 5 under, and Scott Parel (68) was 4 under.
Bernhard Langer, the 65-year-old German star who won the U.S. Senior Open two weeks ago to break the PGA Tour Champions career victory record, was tied for eighth at 1 under after a 70.
------
Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores
At Firestone Country Club - South Course
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70
3rd Round
Harrison Frazar 65-68-70—203
Steve Stricker 65-73-65—203
Stewart Cink 66-68-70—204
K.J. Choi 70-66-69—205
Ernie Els 68-67-70—205
Scott Parel 70-68-68—206
David Toms 69-70-68—207
Mark Hensby 74-66-69—209
Jerry Kelly 71-68-70—209
Bernhard Langer 71-68-70—209
Jeff Maggert 71-70-68—209
Rod Pampling 72-66-71—209
Brett Quigley 67-76-66—209
Steven Alker 73-71-66—210
Alex Cejka 67-72-71—210
Retief Goosen 74-67-69—210
Y.E. Yang 67-74-69—210
Darren Clarke 72-68-71—211
Marco Dawson 73-71-67—211
Joe Durant 71-69-71—211
Dicky Pride 73-69-69—211
Kevin Sutherland 73-69-69—211
Billy Andrade 72-71-70—213
Stephen Dodd 72-75-66—213
Justin Leonard 68-71-74—213
Scott McCarron 74-73-66—213
Miguel Angel Jimenez 75-68-71—214
Rocco Mediate 71-73-70—214
Wes Short 71-73-70—214
Arjun Atwal 72-72-71—215
Woody Austin 70-74-71—215
Paul Goydos 72-71-72—215
Jose Maria Olazabal 72-73-70—215
Corey Pavin 71-77-67—215
Stephen Ames 72-74-70—216
Shane Bertsch 70-77-69—216
Olin Browne 73-72-71—216
Richard Green 71-73-72—216
Colin Montgomerie 72-73-71—216
John Senden 78-68-70—216
Tom Pernice 72-73-72—217
Vijay Singh 72-73-72—217
Paul Broadhurst 74-74-70—218
Cameron Beckman 72-74-73—219
Bob Estes 73-72-74—219
Matt Gogel 75-72-72—219
Billy Mayfair 72-77-70—219
Timothy O'Neal 76-72-71—219
Kenny Perry 76-75-68—219
Kirk Triplett 73-70-76—219
Stuart Appleby 70-73-77—220
Glen Day 70-76-74—220
Chris DiMarco 74-75-71—220
Ken Duke 69-76-75—220
David McKenzie 69-80-71—220
Shaun Micheel 72-73-75—220
Paul Stankowski 76-73-71—220
Mike Weir 71-74-75—220
John Daly 70-82-69—221
Lee Janzen 74-73-74—221
Ken Tanigawa 78-71-72—221
Duffy Waldorf 74-75-72—221
David Duval 70-78-74—222
Rob Labritz 73-77-72—222
Steve Pate 75-76-71—222
Jason Bohn 72-79-72—223
Fred Funk 72-76-76—224
Notah Begay 79-71-75—225
Tom Lehman 79-74-72—225
John Huston 75-78-73—226
Jeff Sluman 73-75-78—226
Michael Allen 74-74-79—227
Carlos Franco 78-74-75—227
Brian Cooper 75-81-73—229
Tim Petrovic 76-75-78—229
Scott Dunlap 78-79-73—230
Dan Forsman 80-76-78—234
Steve Flesch 72-83-WD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.