Sharpsville High varsity basketball coach Mike WIlliams recently directed the inaugural Sharpsville Basketball Skills Camp.
The camp, for grades 2-4 and 5-7, was directed by Williams.
Grades 2-4 award winners were Gavin Burt, Anthony Heutsche, Nicholas Heutsche, Cullen Leary, Antonio Macchia, and Nolan Roskos.
Grades 5-7 award winners were Westin Breit, Joey Lucas, John Perriello, Abram Pifer, Manny Roskos, Hudson Sincek, JaLynn Smith, and Campbell Telesz.
