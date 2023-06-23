Sharpsville skills camp

Sharpsville High varsity basketball coach Mike WIlliams, far right, poses with the award winners at the recent inaugural Sharpsville Basketball Skills Camp.

 

Sharpsville High varsity basketball coach Mike WIlliams recently directed the inaugural Sharpsville Basketball Skills Camp.

The camp, for grades 2-4 and 5-7, was directed by Williams.

Grades 2-4 award winners were Gavin Burt, Anthony Heutsche, Nicholas Heutsche, Cullen Leary, Antonio Macchia, and Nolan Roskos.

Grades 5-7 award winners were Westin Breit, Joey Lucas, John Perriello, Abram Pifer, Manny Roskos, Hudson Sincek, JaLynn Smith, and Campbell Telesz.

