NEW WILMINGTON — It was still a close game at halftime. The Westminster football team took a two-touchdown lead into the locker room, but the Titans knew they left points on the board.
The Titans went to the passing game to power their way to a 42-14 win over Allegheny College at Harold Burry Stadium on Saturday night.
“In the second half they were really stacking inside, loading up on the box,” Westminster head coach Scott Benzel said. “We gotta recognize that, so we moved out to the perimeter, and we got weapons out on the perimeter.”
Cole Konieczka threw for 327 yards with three TD passes and an interception on 23-of-36 passing. Konieczka frequently went to Sharon graduate Tylon Eilam in the second half. Eilam caught seven passes for a game-high 139 yards and two scores.
“Knew what we had to do to come out and be successful,” Konieczka said. “Take what they give us, and when they give us the opportunity to go over the top, we’ll take those.”
The Titan passing game opened up after they established production from the running backs in the first half. Ryan Gomes scored on a 43-yard run five minutes into the game. He added a 32-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass from Konieczka on Westminster’s next drive.
Gomes ran for 79 yards and a score on 13 carries. Walter Phillips had 99 yards rushing and a TD on seven attempts. Defensive lineman Brayden Thimons played a little quarterback on the goal line and added a 2-yard score.
The Gators (1-2, 0-1 PAC) got on the board in the second quarter on an 89-yard kickoff return from Levi Swartz. It was the Greenville products’ first college touchdown.
Allegheny added a second touchdown in the fourth quarter after freshman Antwan Brown broke a 41-yard run up the middle.
Gators QB Jack Johnson finished 16-of-28 passing for 122 yards and two interceptions. Backup Trevor Brncic was 5-of-8 for 40 yards.
The Allegheny run game was bottled up throughout the night. The Gators rushed for 114 yards on 23 attempts. Brown was the leading rusher with 68 yards on five attempts. John Ian Duron carried the ball five times for 25 yards.
Ian Durci had 68 yards receiving with a game-high eight catches. Declan O’Brien caught six passes for 59 yards.
“I told the players, ‘This is all on me. It starts with me,’” Gators head coach Rich Nagy said. “I take responsibility for not having players prepared to play the way we should have been playing. We’ll go back and examine what we were doing and find a way to get better.”
The Gators will return to Meadville for a game against Waynesburg on Saturday afternoon.
The Titans (2-1, 1-1) will take their two game winning streak into a bye week. They will return to action on Oct. 1 at Carnegie Mellon.
“Nice job by the offensive play callers tonight,” Benzel said. “I thought (offensive coordinator Colyn Haugh) did a nice job recognizing what they were trying to do and staying a little bit ahead of them.”
