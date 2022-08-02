Swift Arrow Track Club had 19 athletes enter the Three Rivers Association Championships and all 19 qualified for the Region 2 Championships.
A total of 17 athletes competed at the Region 2 Championships with 15 qualifying for the national championships in Sacramento, Calif.
Three club members made the trip to Sacramento: Aleah Morgante (13-14 girls pole vault), Milena Sciullo (13-14 girls long jump, triple jump, high jump), and Trey Reznor (17-18 men 400 meters). Sciullo, who will be a freshman at Grove City High this fall, finished third (37-1 1/4) in the triple jump.
The national championships were held July 25-31 at Sacramento State University’s Hornet Stadium.
Many Swift Arrow athletes also competed in Wednesday night open meets at SRU in June.
Swift Arrow Track Club is organized and run by head coach/president Tom Wise. Assistant coaches include Steve Rihel, CJ Morgante, Jamie Stucchio, Mario Bernardi, and Sydney Wise.
Anyone wanting information about or wishing to donate to Swift Arrow Track Club, please email Tom Wise at coachtwise@yahoo.com
SUMMER RESULTS
• USA Track & Field Three Rivers Association Junior Olympic Championships, June 18-19 at Slippery Rock University (Top 8 qualify for USATF Region 2 Championships). List is name, event, and placement.
BOYS
(17-18)
Trey Reznor 100-5, 200-2, 400-1
Gavin Murdock 110H-5, 400H-1, LJ-2, TJ-2
(15-16)
Harrison Saltrick LJ-8
Wyatt Mineer LJ-9, TJ-3
JR Schepp 110H-2, Discus-3
Caleb Prettyman 3000-1, 1500-1, 800-3
(13-14)
DeLathian Boanes SP-1, Discus-1
(11-12)
Wiley Schepp Discus-2, JAV-2, SP-3
GIRLS
(17-18)
Rylee Gorrell HJ-1, LJ-4, TJ-3
Jillian Rihel SP-2, JAV-2, Discus-2
Ella Wise 400-5
(15-16)
Sienna Bernardi HJ-4, LJ-7
Brooke Sciullo TJ-3
Aisling Brink 800-4, 1500-3
(13-14)
Lola Kolbe 100-10, 200-12, HJ-5, LJ-7
Aleah Morgante PV-2
Milena Sciullo LJ-1, TJ-1, HJ-2
(11-12)
Olivia Carr 100-19, 200-20, LJ-4
Maya Clinger 80H-2, LJ-1, HJ-3
––––––
• USA Track & Field Region 2 Junior Olympic Championships, July 7-10 at Slippery Rock University (Top 5 qualify for USATF Junior Olympic National Championships in Sacramento, CA)
BOYS
(17-18)
Trey Reznor 100-5, 200-5, 400-4
Gavin Murdock 400H-2, TJ-1
(15-16)
Harrison Saltrick LJ-7
Wyatt Mineer TJ-3
JR Schepp 110H-2, Discus-4
Caleb Prettyman 3000-1, 800-1
(13-14)
DeLathian Boanes SP-1, Discus-1
(11-12)
Wiley Schepp JAV-4, SP-5
GIRLS
(17-18)
Rylee Gorrell HJ-1, LJ-4, Heptathlon-2
Jillian Rihel SP-3, Discus-2
Ella Wise 400-5
(15-16)
Sienna Bernardi HJ-5, LJ-8
Brooke Sciullo TJ-2
(13-14)
Aleah Morgante PV-1
Milena Sciullo LJ-1, TJ-1, HJ-1
(11-12)
Olivia Carr LJ-9
Maya Clinger 80H-3, LJ-6, HJ-1
