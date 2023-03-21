Penn State’s five-point loss to Texas during the NCAA Tournament over the weekend capped one of the most successful seasons in program history. Of the Nittany Lions’ 23 wins, 11 came against teams that reached this season’s national tourney. Penn State’s first-round NCAA Tournament win was its first since 2001, and its 23 wins tied a program-high for the fourth-most in a season.
“You want it to be sustainable, right?” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry told reporters last Saturday. “Like, we’re not going to be satisfied with this. It’s like, all right, cool... Ten years from now, let’s go back to the tournament. No, we worked for it every single day... Like I said, you have to have the right people, you have to have the right mix of guys, you have to have the right work ethic, and then things can fall into place. That’s what we’re gearing up to do, and that’s what we’re trying to do each and every year.”
Most of the production this season came from a senior-laden nucleus that included the team’s top three scorers in Jalen Pickett (17.7), Seth Lundy (14.2) and Andrew Funk (12.5).
Although Camren Wynter didn’t crack a double-figure scoring average, the senior finished just shy at 8.9 points per game and played his best basketball during the season’s final two months. Myles Dread leaves the program having played in 153 games, the most in Nittany Lions’ basketball history.
The proverbial cupboard, however, won’t be completely bare in 2023-24.
Lundy could still return next season because of an additional year of eligibility offered to NCAA student-athletes as coronavirus relief, and several freshmen received valuable minutes during the Nittany Lions’ tournament-run year.
Kebba Njie, a 6-foot-10, 237-pound forward, tallied 26 starts. His 3.5 rebounds-per-game average only trailed Pickett and Lundy, and he ranked third on the team in blocks with 17. Penn State also received a significant contribution from Kanye Clary, a 5-foot-11, 192-pound guard. He played in 32 games and posted four double-figure scoring outings. Guard Evan Mahaffey logged playing time in 34 contests. The 6-foot-6, 200-pounder collected four rebounds in 10 minutes played in the Nittany Lions’ tournament loss against the Longhorns.
Penn State will receive another infusion of talent through an incoming 2023 signing class that ranked 32nd nationally by 247Sports. The three-member class includes forward Carey Booth, the son of former Nittany Lions’ standout and current Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth. Guards Braeden Shrewsberry, the son of second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry, and guard Logan Imes round out Penn State’s signees.
“I feel like this team in particular definitely laid down a foundation for Penn State in the future,” Lundy told reporters after Penn State’s tournament-ending loss. “Like I said before, it’s been a long time, but, you know, with (Coach Micah Shrewsberry) here and his knowledge of the game and the group of freshman that we have now, trust me, those guys are hungry and they’re working every single day. I’ve seen growth in all five of them, and they want to be here every single year.”
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI.
